BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - Proposed EU import duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) would hurt both sides, the head of China's state planning agency told the visiting German economy minister on Saturday, vowing to defend Chinese companies.

Zheng Shanjie, chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission, told Robert Habeck he hoped Germany would demonstrate leadership within the EU and "do the correct thing".

China will take all measures to safeguard legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, Zheng said in the meeting in Beijing.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez in Beijing; Editing by William Mallard)