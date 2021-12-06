Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EU's social policy should not interfere with Member States' competences

12/06/2021 | 11:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today the Council published its general approach on the European Commission's proposals for directives on minimum wages and on pay transparency. BusinessEurope did not support the two directive proposals because they deeply intervened in the competence of Member States and social partners, weakened collective bargaining, and put excessive burdens on companies.

We recognise that the Council's general approach on minimum wages has improved the proposal. For example, it gives more clarity that the directive's provisions do not create individual rights for workers, do not impose obligations on Member States and give them flexibility to define what is an adequate wage. We remain concerned about the effects in practice, and it is now essential that such guarantees are safeguarded and legally watertight.

On pay transparency, we appreciate the Council's better recognition of social partners' own approaches to deal with the issue, and more possibilities given to companies to objectively justify pay differences. However, the Council's general approach remains overly detailed and undermines companies' competitiveness by adding bureaucratic procedures.

BusinessEurope's Director General Markus J. Beyrer said:

"Europe's social dimension will not be improved if rules are imposed top down by the EU institutions. The Council's general approaches on minimum wages and on pay transparency are a step in the right direction compared to the European Commission's proposals. Business strongly calls on the upcoming French Presidency to defend these outcomes in the upcoming negotiations with the European Parliament, and to make sure that the remaining companies' concerns are addressed.

The bottom line is that pay is among the key competences of social partners in the Member States. The EU may promote collective bargaining but respecting social partner autonomy must come first. Avoiding political bias also means to secure a balanced approach to employers and workers".

Disclaimer

BUSINESSEUROPE - The Confederation of European Business published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 16:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aPVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:50aGROUPE LDLC : Ol groupe and the ldlc group present the ldlc arena
AN
11:49aFinEx Funds ICAV - Net Asset Value
PR
11:48aDr. Lindee Goh of Tapestry Networks and Jeffrey Feike, President and Chief Administrative Officer of Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Join Tevogen Bio's Innovation and Public Health Advisory Council
BU
11:48aSecurities Training Corporation Launches CFA and FRM Licensing Exam Training
BU
11:46aASMI Share Buyback Update November 29 – December 3, 2021
AQ
11:46aALBIOMA : Disclosure of trading in own shares, period from 29 November 2021 to 3 December 2021
AQ
11:46aCARMILA ANNOUNCES A NEW STRATEGIC PLAN : ‘Building sustainable growth'
BU
11:46aAlways Partners with YMCA to Create Sports Grants for Girls During Puberty
BU
11:45aDisclosure of transactions in own shares From November 29 to December 03, 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2European, U.S. stocks stage tentative rebound
3ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.
5Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..

HOT NEWS