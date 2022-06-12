EU's von der Leyen visits wounded soldiers in Kyiv

"In spite of the injuries, their spirit is unbroken. Their determination, intact," she tweeted, adding: "Europe is at your side."

Von der Leyen also met Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The pair shook hands in front of the European Union and Ukrainian flags before sitting down for talks.

The trip was von der Leyen's second to Kyiv since the start of the war in February. She told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during this visit the European Commission's assessment of Ukraine's request to join the European Union would be ready by the end of next week.

All 27 EU governments would have to agree to grant Ukraine candidate status, after which there would be extensive talks on the reforms required before Kyiv could be considered for membership.