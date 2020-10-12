Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EU sanctions regime for chemical weapons renewed for one year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 04:10am EDT

The Council has today extended the existing framework for imposing targeted restrictive measures in view of the situation in Nicaragua for one year, until 15 October 2021.

The sanctions regime was introduced in October 2019 after the Council had repeatedly expressed its concern about the deteriorating political and social situation in Nicaragua, and firmly condemned the repression of political opponents, demonstrators, independent media and civil society going on since April 2018.

The existing framework provides for the possibility of imposing targeted and individual sanctions against persons and entities responsible for human rights violations or abuses or for the repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Nicaragua, as well as persons and entities whose actions, policies or activities otherwise undermine democracy and the rule of law.

Sanctions consist of a travel ban to the EU, an asset freeze for persons and an asset freeze for entities. In addition, EU persons and entities are forbidden to make funds available to those listed.

Since the introduction of the framework, six persons have been sanctioned.

The EU remains extremely concerned about the ongoing deterioration of democracy and human rights in Nicaragua. Repression by security forces and pro-government armed groups must stop.
The EU expects the Government of Nicaragua to abide by the commitments, in their entirety, made in their March 2019 agreements with the opposition. This includes the re-establishment of civil and political rights and guarantees, the liberation of the remaining political prisoners and the dropping of all charges against them, the return of international human rights bodies to Nicaragua and an agreement on electoral and institutional reforms between the government and the opposition - including political parties and current members of the National Coalition - with the aim of guaranteeing credible, inclusive and transparent elections in 2021.

The EU reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Nicaraguan people, including by helping to strengthen the rule of law and supporting economic and social development for the most vulnerable.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 08:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:21aXP POWER LTD : - Dividend Date Correction
PR
04:20aKCA Deutag secures $150m of land drilling contracts in Oman; spuds first well in Kuwait
PU
04:20aMYANMAR : Now exporting honey to the European Union
PU
04:20aSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Transactions in co...
PU
04:20aSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
PU
04:20aEURO AREA SECURITIES ISSUES STATISTICS : August 2020
PU
04:20aAggregate Cyprus banking sector data (non-performing loans data) with reference date 31 May 2020
PU
04:20aAnnouncement of auction Reopening of Federal Treasury notes
PU
04:20aOCT. 12, 2020TSE CANCELLATION OF DESIGNATION OF SECURITIES UNDER SUPERVISION (CONFIRMATION) : SAXA Holdings,Inc.
PU
04:20aALL THE BEST PRIME DAY DYSON, ROOMBA, SHARK, ROBOT VACUUM DEALS (2020) : Top Early Vacuum Cleaner Savings Revealed by Deal Stripe
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks scale five-week highs on China's post-holiday surge
2COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : COOPER ENERGY : to be carbon neutral in 2020 12 October 2020
3MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron CEO Bruno Cathomen to step down in mid-2021
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER AG : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Gets $486 Million From US Government to Fund Covid-19 Research

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group