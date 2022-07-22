Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU sanctions tweak to unblock Russian oil deals with third countries

07/22/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows model of petrol pump, EU and Russian flag colours

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russian state-owned companies Rosneft and Gazprom will be able to ship oil to third countries under an adjustment of European Union sanctions agreed by member states this week aimed at limiting the risks to global energy security.

Major trading houses such as Vitol, Glencore and Trafigura as well as oil majors such as Shell and Total have stopped trading Russian oil for third parties, citing EU sanctions, including restrictions on insurance.

Purchases of Russian seaborne crude oil by EU companies and its export to third countries is allowed, but under tweaks to sanctions on Russia that came into force on Friday payments related to such shipments would not be banned.

"With a view to avoid any potential negative consequences for food and energy security around the world, the EU decided to extend the exemption from the prohibition to engage in transactions with certain state-owned entities as regards transactions for agricultural products and the transport of oil to third countries," the EU said in a statement on Thursday.

Trading house sources had said EU restrictions would have led to China and India buying oil via smaller private traders and Russian oil trade migrating into grey areas with weak insurance against accidents and being handled by older ships.

(Reporting by John Chalmers; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC 0.69% 422.7 Delayed Quote.11.96%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.02% 103.75 Delayed Quote.36.58%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 0.61% 390.3 End-of-day quote.-28.36%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.39% 525.1012 Real-time Quote.28.11%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.57% 57.675 Delayed Quote.-27.61%
WTI -0.69% 95.439 Delayed Quote.31.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44pRogers, shaw oppose any proposed modification to scheduled proce…
RE
01:40pRogers, shaw oppose canada competition commissioner’s request to…
RE
01:38pUkrainian power firm Ukrenergo to assess liability options for Green Notes
RE
01:32pNervous bond investors batten down the hatches ahead of Fed meeting
RE
01:29pU.S. to push Russia to fulfill Ukraine grain deal, calls out China for stockpiling
RE
01:21pUkraine's Zelenskiy says cease-fire with Russia, without reclaiming lost lands, will only prolong war - WSJ
RE
01:21pUkraine's zelenskiy says an even more urgent need is air-defense…
RE
01:19pEU sanctions tweak to unblock Russian oil deals with third countries
RE
01:19pZelenskiy says western supplies of himars, while making a materi…
RE
01:18pUkraine's zelenskiy says "the society believes that all the terr…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Verizon, AT&T, Southern Company, Reckit..
3Twitter revenue falls in weakening digital ad market
4Lonza Confident on 2022 Goals as 1st Half Sales Book Healthy Rise
5Germany's Uniper gets 15 billion eur state bail-out to avert collapse

HOT NEWS