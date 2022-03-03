EU sanctions would gradually deplete Russia's oil revenues - EU energy chief

BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - Sanctions imposed by the
European Union on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine would
gradually hit Moscow's income from oil, despite not targeting
Russian oil and gas exports directly, the EU's energy policy
chief said on Thursday.
The 27-country EU has imposed several packages of sanctions
on Russia, including a ban on the export of specific refining
technologies to Russia from Europe, making it harder and more
expensive for Russia to modernise its oil refineries.
"These technologies are built in Europe, they cannot be
easily placed globally by other suppliers," European
Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said.
"So we will see that over time there will be a depletion of
revenues from the refined oil that in 2019 generated 24 billion
euros of revenues for Russia," she told a European Parliament
committee.
Russia's sales of oil and gas accounted for 36% of the
country's total budget last year, far exceeding initial
forecasts as a result of skyrocketing prices.
The EU sanctions do not directly target Russia's oil and gas
exports. Doing that would deprive Moscow of a significant chunk
of its revenue, but would also deal a major economic hit to
Europe and could push up already high gas prices.
Europe imports 90% of its gas, some 40% of it from Russia.
The EU says it could cope with a partial disruption to
Russia flows this winter, thanks to increased liquefied natural
gas imports and relatively healthy storage levels.
But a full or prolonged halt to Russian supply would require
emergency measures to cut demand, however, such as factory
closures, analysts have said. All EU countries have contingency
plans to respond to gas supply shocks.
Gas flows to Europe from Russia have stayed steady since the
invasion, although prices have spiked on concerns of a supply
disruption. Russian energy giant Gazprom has said gas exports
via Ukraine are in line with requests from consumers.
