EU says Britain must respect withdrawal pact, deal or no deal

"Deal or no deal, the Withdrawal Agreement must be respected," European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic told the European Parliament.

Sefcovic said the EU is committed to reaching a deal on the trade agreement and other aspects of their future relationship, but that the two sides remain "far apart" on the issues of fisheries and the so-called level playing field of fair competition.

"Our objective is still to reach an agreement that will pave the way for a new fruitful relationship between the EU and UK. We will continue to work for such an agreement, but not at any price," he said.

