EU says gas supply not at risk from Ukraine transit issue, blames Moscow

BRUSSELS, May 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's announcement on
Tuesday that it would suspend the flow of gas through a transit
point bringing Russian fuel to Europe does not present a gas
supply issue, the European Commission said on Thursday, blaming
Moscow for the disruption.
"While these developments may have an impact on part of the
gas transit to the EU, they do not bring about any immediate
security of supply issue for the EU," a Commission spokesperson
said.
GTSOU, which operates Ukraine's gas system, stopped
shipments via the Sokhranivka route after saying on Tuesday it
could not operate at the Novopskov gas compressor station due to
"the interference of the occupying forces in technical
processes".
Novopskov is the first compressor in the transit route for
around a third of the Russian gas piped to Europe through
Ukraine.
"The current situation is clearly a result of actions by the
Russian side. Ukraine has been a reliable transit partner for
many years," the Commission spokesperson said.
The Novopskov station in the Luhansk region of eastern
Ukraine has been controlled by Russian authorities since early
April.
Ukraine has remained a major transit route for Russian gas
to Europe even after Russia's invasion, which Moscow refers to
as a "special military operation".
The Commission said Ukrainian authorities had asked Russian
gas giant Gazprom to transit gas through an alternative Sudzha
interconnection point further west, but that they had not yet
received a response.
EU energy Commissioner Kadri Simson and Ukraine's energy
minister Herman Halushchenko were due to speak on Thursday.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett
Editing by Mark Potter)