Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU says independence from Russian gas is possible within years

03/07/2022 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A display shows fuel prices in Swiss francs per litre at a BP gas station near Kemptthal,

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union could wean itself off Russian gas within years and start curbing its reliance within months, the European Commission's climate policy chief said on Monday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered energy security concerns and the European Commission on Tuesday will propose plans to diversify Europe's fossil fuel supplies away from Russia and shift faster to renewable energy.

EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said the plans would "substantially reduce our dependency on Russian gas already this year, and within years will make us independent of the import of Russian gas."

"It's not easy, but it's feasible," he told European Parliament's environment committee.

Russia supplies around 40% of Europe's gas.

A draft of the Commission plan, seen by Reuters, would seek to cut that dependency by increasing gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from other countries, and phasing in alternative gases like hydrogen and biomethane.

Other elements would aim to build wind and solar projects faster, and ensure countries fill gas storage before winter to cushion supply shocks.

Europe's gas storage needs to be 80-90% full ahead of next winter, Timmermans said. EU gas storage was around 75% full on Sep. 30 last year.

The International Energy Agency has said Europe could dent its Russian gas imports by more than half within a year, but that doing so would require a raft of rapid measures, from swapping gas boilers for heat pumps, to hiking LNG imports.

Brussels has also urged EU countries and European Parliament to speed up negotiations on a raft of new EU climate change policies, designed to cut emissions faster this decade. The Commission estimates those proposals could cut EU gas use 23% by 2030.

While the plans should ultimately bring down costs, soaring gas prices in recent months have stoked concerns among some countries over policies that could require large upfront investments add to bills in the short term.

EU leaders may agree at a summit this week to phase out the bloc's dependency on imports of Russian fossil fuels, without a fixed date, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

Countries are divided, however, about whether to impose immediate sanctions on energy supplies against Russia. Germany, the biggest buyer of Russian crude oil, has rejected the idea.

Analysts have said Europe would need to use emergency measures such as closing gas-intensive industries, to cope with full halt to Russian gas imports.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Kate Abnett


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.43% 124.38 Delayed Quote.67.11%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.59% 650.4438 Delayed Quote.53.81%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.55% 226.5194 Delayed Quote.34.48%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 6.95% 130.25 Delayed Quote.62.80%
WTI -4.74% 120.735 Delayed Quote.44.95%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pEU says independence from Russian gas is possible within years
RE
05:55pConstruction spotted at N.Korea nuclear test site for first time since 2018 - report
RE
05:53pIran envoy leaves as EU says time to decide on nuclear talks
RE
05:50pMacro funds lead broader hedge fund recovery in February -HFR
RE
05:47pBiden has not made decision on banning Russian oil -Psaki
RE
05:45pBoat packed with hundreds of Haitian migrants runs aground in Florida
RE
05:44pUtilities Up as Sector Outshines S&P 500 -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:42pConstruction spotted at N.Korea nuclear test site for first time since 2018 - report
RE
05:42pCommunications Services Down on Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:41pU.S. Congress nearing deal to aid Ukraine, fund government
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fighting traps residents in Mariupol; Putin calls on Ukraine to surrend..
2Confusion, but not panic, reigns in global finance in Russia’s wake
3Russian distressed bonds could be scooped up, some touting deep discoun..
4Analyst recommendations: BAE, Citigroup, Glencore, Philip Morris, Unite..
5Marketmind: Oil shock

HOT NEWS