EU says it eyes further Russia sanctions that will not affect energy sector

CERNOBBIO, April 2 (Reuters) - The European Union is working
on further sanctions on Russia but any additional measures will
not affect the energy sector, the EU's Economic Commissioner
Paolo Gentiloni said in Cernobbio on Saturday.
The 27-nation bloc will be faced with a growth slowdown
caused by the war in Ukraine but not a recession, he added,
saying the 4% growth forecast was too optimistic and the EU
would not reach it.
(Reporting by Francesco Zeccheni; Writing by Sabine Siebold;
Editing by Alison Williams)