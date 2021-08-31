EU says it has reached target of vaccinating 70% of adult population

BRUSSELS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on
Tuesday that 70% of the European Union's adult population had
been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, hitting a target it had
set at the beginning of the year.
The announcement marks an important milestone in the EU
vaccination strategy after a slow start, but it also masks big
differences among EU countries, with some nations being well
above the 70% goal while others in the poorer eastern region of
the bloc being far behind.
"70% of adults in EU are fully vaccinated. I want to thank
the many people making this great achievement possible," the
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said
on Twitter.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, Marine Strauss
and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alison Williams)