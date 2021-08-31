Log in
EU says it has reached target of vaccinating 70% of adult population

08/31/2021 | 05:38am EDT
BRUSSELS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday that 70% of the European Union's adult population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, hitting a target it had set at the beginning of the year.

The announcement marks an important milestone in the EU vaccination strategy after a slow start, but it also masks big differences among EU countries, with some nations being well above the 70% goal while others in the poorer eastern region of the bloc being far behind.

"70% of adults in EU are fully vaccinated. I want to thank the many people making this great achievement possible," the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, Marine Strauss and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alison Williams)


