EU seeks deal on world-first carbon border tariff

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The European Union is
hoping to reach a deal late on Monday to impose a carbon dioxide
tariff on imports of polluting goods such as steel and cement, a
scheme the bloc says is crucial to support European industry
during the low-carbon transition.
The EU last year proposed a law to impose CO2 emissions
costs from 2026 on imports of steel, cement, fertilisers,
aluminium and electricity, to prevent domestic industry from
being undercut by cheaper goods made in countries with weaker
environmental rules.
Negotiators from EU countries and the European Parliament
aim to strike a deal on the world-first law on Tuesday evening -
after which, both sides would need to formally rubber stamp it.
"This text is another world first and a sign of the
unprecedented acceleration of the green deal in Europe," said
Pascal Canfin, chair of the EU Parliament's environment
committee.
Negotiators will wrangle over whether to extend the levy to
cover organic chemicals, hydrogen and plastics, as EU lawmakers
want, and whether the scheme will apply from 2026 or 2027.
The EU scheme would require companies importing goods into
Europe to buy certificates to cover the CO2 emissions embedded
in those products. The aim is to create a level playing field
between overseas firms and domestic EU industries, who must buy
permits from the EU carbon market when they pollute.
The EU levy has faced criticism from countries including
China, although Brussels has said countries could be exempted if
they have a domestic CO2 price akin to the EU's, or similar
climate change targets.
EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said in September
the United States may avoid the levy on that basis.
The tariff is part of a package of EU policies designed to
help the world avoid disastrous climate change by cutting EU
emissions 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels.
Separate EU negotiations later this week will seek a deal on
the centrepiece of that package - a reform of the EU carbon
market.
Those talks also decide how quickly EU industries will lose
the free CO2 permits they receive to shield them from overseas
competition - which Brussels says must be phased out when its
carbon border tariff is phased in, to comply with World Trade
Organisation rules.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by David Evans)