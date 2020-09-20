Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU seeks new powers to penalize tech giants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/20/2020 | 01:53am EDT
European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton talks to journalists during an online news conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels

The European Union wants to arm itself with new powers to penalize big technology companies, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The proposed plan includes forcing tech giants to break up or sell some of their European operations if their market dominance is deemed to threaten the interests of customers and smaller rivals, the newspaper said.

The commission is set to propose new rules called the Digital Services Act by the end of the year, which will increase social media's responsibilities and liability for content on their platforms.

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, in an interview with the FT, said the proposed remedies, which would only be used in extreme circumstances, also include the ability to exclude large tech groups from the single market altogether.

Brussels is also considering a rating system that would allow the public and shareholders to assess companies' behaviour in areas such as tax compliance and the speed with which they take down illegal content, the FT said.

Breton was quoted as saying activities such as companies preventing users from switching platforms or forcing customers to use only one service could lead to tougher sanctions.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:19aBUSINESS SENTIMENT RECOVERS IN JUL-SEP : CII Business Outlook Survey
PU
02:15aLUIS DE GUINDOS :  Interview with La Razón
PU
01:53aEU seeks new powers to penalize tech giants
RE
01:20aByteDance Says Possibility Of Introducing More Investors Into Tiktok In Addition To Oracle, Walmart Cannot Be Ruled Out - Global Times
RE
12:47aChina does not have a timetable for 'unreliable entities list'
RE
09/19U.S. will delay TikTok U.S. app store ban by one week
RE
09/19China's ByteDance gets Trump nod to avoid TikTok shutdown
RE
09/19ByteDance says not aware of $5 billion education fund in TikTok deal
RE
09/19TED CRUZ : Sen. Cruz Applauds the Trump Administration for Enforcing Snapback Sanctions on Iran, Finalizing End of Iran Deal
PU
09/19TikTok says it already committed to government oversight of U.S. data security
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ORACLE CORPORATION : Trump Signs Off on Deal Allowing TikTok to Continue U.S. Operations--6th Update
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : says COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.S still on hold
3PUBLIC STORAGE : PUBLIC STORAGE : Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Minnesota Self Storage Facility
4MICRON WASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC. : MICRON WASTE TECHNOLOGIES : Subsidiary starts to Manufacture Made in Canada F..
5CNOOC LIMITED : CNOOC : Announces Commencement of Production atLiuhua 16-2 Oilfield/ 20-2 Oilfield Joint Devel..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group