EU seeks to rebalance China ties with investment agreement

* Investment agreement talks started in 2014
* Deal covers market access, level playing field commitments
* Team Biden wants early talks with EU on China concerns
BRUSSELS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The European Union and China
agreed on Wednesday to an investment deal that will give
European companies greater access to Chinese markets and help
redress what Europe sees as unbalanced economic ties.
The agreement has been nearly seven years in the making and
is likely to take at least another year to enter into force. It
forms part of a new relationship with China, which the EU views
as both a partner and a systemic rival.
European firms will gain permission to operate in China in
sectors including electric cars, private hospitals, real estate,
advertising, the maritime industry, telecom cloud services,
airline reservation systems and ground handling. Some
requirements that companies operate as part of joint ventures
with Chinese partners will be lifted.
China will ban the forced transfer of technology from
foreign companies, and has pledged to be more transparent on
subsidies and bar state-owned enterprises from discriminating
against foreign investors.
The deal brings Europe a degree of parity with the United
States, which has struck a "Phase I" trade deal with China. Jake
Sullivan, President-elect Joe Biden's pick as national security
adviser, tweeted last week that the new U.S. administration
would welcome early consultations with Europe on China's
economic practices.
The deal includes commitments on climate change and labour
rights. Commitments are reciprocal, but the EU market is already
far more open. Brussels has given some ground in energy, but
says its offer to China consists chiefly of guaranteeing the
existing openness.
Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of trade think tank ECIPE, said
that although there was little obvious benefit for Beijing in
the text, China wouldn't have signed up without some promise of
advantage.
"No major power, not least China, gives anything for free,
so there will be a trade-off. It's just not in the agreement,"
he said.
Compared with a trade deal, which might include retaliatory
tariffs, such an investment deal is also more difficult to
enforce, Lee-Makiyama said, noting that the EU would be
unlikely, for example, to seize Chinese assets.
The EU has been keen to portray the agreement as a step
towards forging multilateral rules. It still does not cover
issues including trade flows or public procurement for the likes
of telecoms equipment maker Huawei.
The bloc intends to push through laws securing greater
reciprocity in public procurement and tighter control of foreign
subsidies.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop
Editing by Peter Graff)