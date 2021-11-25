EU sees 'decisive moment' for building single capital market

* EU wants to create a capital markets union
* It eyes better competition with London and New York
* Package is 'one step forward, one step back' - exchanges
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The European Union set out its
third wave of reforms in six years on Thursday to try to build a
seamless securities market that can compete better with London
and New York, a step that will pit stock exchanges against rival
platforms.
The EU project to create a capital markets union (CMU)
suffered a blow when Britain and its large financial sector left
the bloc.
To keep the project on track, the EU's executive European
Commission proposed establishing a "tape" or record of stock and
bond prices, and giving investors free information on companies.
It also proposed tweaks to long-term investment funds, and plans
to better coordinate how they are regulated.
The Commission wants to make it easier to raise money for
companies to meet climate goals and recover from the financial
blow of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brexit also leaves Brussels with
a financial competitor on its doorstep.
"It's important that we develop our own capital markets," EU
financial services chief Mairead McGuinness said.
The tape of securities prices and single point of
information will create a "decisive moment" for CMU when
implemented, she said.
"There are a lot of good factors pulling together to make
the development of capital market union more likely than if we
didn't have those forces pushing us to sustainability," she
said.
The proposals will need approval from the European
Parliament and EU states to become law, with compromises
expected.
Markus Ferber, a German centre-right member of the European
Parliament, said the proposals make modest progress but fail to
match the ambition of the CMU project by leaving out big items
like changing taxation rules.
German investment funds association BVI said the proposed
European Single Access Point for company information would help
asset managers meet increasing reporting obligations in a more
cost-effective way.
'ELABORATE EXPERIMENT'
Lawmakers and EU states will face industry lobbying over the
proposed consolidated tape to provide stock transaction prices
as "close to real time as technically possible" - and at a low
cost or free to retail investors.
Exchanges want a 15-minute delay before the mandatory
handing over of their data. Banks and investment funds say a
tape will be of no use if not in real time.
The Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) said
the CMU package is "one step forward, one step back" as it fails
to increase the competitiveness of EU markets.
"Exchanges remain deeply concerned by the risks of such an
elaborate and complex experiment," FESE director general Rainer
Riess said of the proposals for a tape.
The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME),
which represents investment banks and funds, said a real-time
tape was essential for delivering CMU.
Cboe, which owns pan-European exchange Cboe Europe, said the
tape proposal discriminated against across-Europe platforms like
itself, and lacked ambition by not including pre-trade prices.
Thursday's proposals make some types of off-exchange or
"dark" trading harder, with the aim of funnelling more
transactions onto bourses. Industry officials say this could
divert business to London, where regulators are taking a more
liberal approach since Brexit.
The EU is using its CMU package to make other changes, such
as banning payment for order flow or where retail brokers
forward clients' orders to other traders for a fee.
(See also: ANALYSIS-EU adds more pieces to its 'elusive'
capital market jigsaw)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Susan
Fenton)