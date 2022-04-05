Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU sees soft wheat exports climbing to 40 mln T in 2022/23

04/05/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday forecast that European Union exports of common wheat, or soft wheat, would jump to 40 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season that begins in July.

That would compare with 33.0 million tonnes of soft wheat exports expected in 2021/22, an estimate revised up from 32.0 million in the Commission's previous supply and demand outlook.

In a note accompanying its forecasts, the Commission said the sharp rise in wheat exports anticipated for 2022/23 reflected "worldwide demand on lower supply from Ukraine".

Russia's February invasion of Ukraine has halted massive Ukrainian shipments of cereals and vegetable oil, rattling grain markets.

In its first projections for 2022/23, the Commission also forecast that the 27-country EU would see usable production of soft wheat rise to 131.3 million tonnes from 130.0 million in 2021/22, and that EU soft wheat stocks at the end of 2022/23 would fall to 12.2 million tonnes from 13.2 million expected at the close of this season.

The European Commission also projected a steep drop in EU maize (corn) imports next season, to 9 million tonnes from 14 million now expected for 2021/22, citing tight global availability. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27pRussian auto boomtown grinds to halt over Ukraine sanctions
RE
01:26pIndia condemns killings in Ukraine's Bucha in apparent hardening of stance
RE
01:24pU.S. winter wheat health among worst ever, yield prospects dicey -Braun
RE
01:21pU.S. accounting watchdog sanctions KPMG's ex-vice chair of audit
RE
01:19pUK, U.S., Australia agree to work on hypersonics under defence pact
RE
01:18pU.S. government may need more than 100,000 charging stations - testimony
RE
01:17pLuxury retailer Farfetch invests in Neiman Marcus
RE
01:14pEU sees soft wheat exports climbing to 40 mln T in 2022/23
RE
01:12pPortugal to expel 10 Russian embassy staff
RE
01:12pPortugal to expel 10 staff members of russian embassy, foreign m…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
4Analyst recommendations: CBRE Group, Domino's Pizza, GSK, Ralph Lauren,..
5Xos, Inc. Delivers 15 Fully-Electric Stepvans to FedEx Ground Operators..

HOT NEWS