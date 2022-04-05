EU sees soft wheat exports climbing to 40 mln T in 2022/23

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday forecast that European Union exports of common wheat, or soft wheat, would jump to 40 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season that begins in July.

That would compare with 33.0 million tonnes of soft wheat exports expected in 2021/22, an estimate revised up from 32.0 million in the Commission's previous supply and demand outlook.

In a note accompanying its forecasts, the Commission said the sharp rise in wheat exports anticipated for 2022/23 reflected "worldwide demand on lower supply from Ukraine".

Russia's February invasion of Ukraine has halted massive Ukrainian shipments of cereals and vegetable oil, rattling grain markets.

In its first projections for 2022/23, the Commission also forecast that the 27-country EU would see usable production of soft wheat rise to 131.3 million tonnes from 130.0 million in 2021/22, and that EU soft wheat stocks at the end of 2022/23 would fall to 12.2 million tonnes from 13.2 million expected at the close of this season.

The European Commission also projected a steep drop in EU maize (corn) imports next season, to 9 million tonnes from 14 million now expected for 2021/22, citing tight global availability.