EU set to sanction more Iranians for rights abuses, first since 2013, diplomats say

BRUSSELS/PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - The European Union is
set to agree to sanction several Iranian individuals on
Wednesday for human rights abuses, the first such measures since
2013, three EU diplomats said.
EU envoys are expected to agree to impose travel bans and
asset freezes on the individuals, the diplomats said, and their
names would be published next week, when the sanctions take
effect. They gave no further details.
The European Union declined to comment.
Like the United States, the European Union has an array of
sanctions over human rights since 2011 on more than 80 Iranian
individuals which have been renewed annually every April. Those
will also be renewed on Wednesday, the three diplomats said.
Asked why the latest measures were being taken now, one of
the diplomats said the EU was seeking to take a tougher stance
to uphold human rights. This month, the EU sanctioned 11 people
from countries including China, North Korea, Libya and Russia.
"Those responsible for serious rights violations must know
there are consequences," an EU diplomat said.
The United Nations has regularly complained that Iran
arrests political opponents in a clampdown on freedom of
expression. On March 9, U.N. special rapporteur on the situation
of human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman, presented a report
documenting Iran's high death penalty rate, executions of
juveniles, the use torture to coerce confessions and the lawful
marriage of girls as young as 10 years old.
Iran has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West of
human rights abuses. Iranian officials were not immediately
available for comment.
NUCLEAR ACCORD
Despite the human rights situation, no Iranians have been
added to that list since 2013, however, as the bloc has shied
away from angering Iran in the hope of safeguarding a nuclear
accord Tehran signed with world powers in 2015.
The three diplomats said the sanctions were not linked to
efforts to revive the nuclear deal, which the United States
pulled out of but now seeks to re-join. That deal made it harder
for Iran to amass the fissile material needed for a nuclear bomb
- a goal it has long denied - in return for sanctions relief.
"Tehran has grown increasingly exasperated with Europe,
especially in the past several months, as the nuclear issue
remains stuck, and the new sanctions will probably further fuel
frustrations that Europe is simply falling in behind
Washington," said Eurasia Group analyst Henry Rome.
"For its part, Europe has a very delicate balancing act. It
is trying to demonstrate that its desire to revive the nuclear
agreement will not come at the expense of human rights, while
also trying to ensure that its support of human rights does not
come at the expense of the nuclear agreement."
The EU revoked its broader set of economic and financial
sanctions on Iran in 2016 after the nuclear deal was struck,
although it did impose sanctions on an Iranian intelligence unit
and two of its staff in 2019, alleging Tehran plotted attacks in
Denmark, France and the Netherlands. Iran rejects the
accusations.
In a rare move last September, France, Britain and Germany
summoned Iran's envoys to admonish them over their country's
human rights record in what France's foreign ministry said were
"serious and constant violations."
The three European countries had pushed for sanctions over
Iran's missile programme and its involvement in Syria in March
2018, when Britain was still a member of the EU.
But other EU governments feared it could also upset European
firms' chances of winning lucrative contracts in Iran as the
country tried to open up after decades of isolation.
(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Robin
Emmott, Editing by William Maclean, Alexandra Hudson)