Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EU should treat China more as a competitor, says diplomat chief

10/17/2022 | 06:56pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: EU-Israel Association Council in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union should recognise China even more as a competitor and reduce its economic dependency, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, as the bloc looks to fine-tune relations with Beijing.

The European External Action Service, which Borrell heads, said in a five-page paper prepared for foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg that the EU should pursue "realistic and robust engagement."

The bloc has regarded China since 2019 as a partner, tough economic competitor and systemic rival. Borrell told reporters after Monday's ministerial meeting that the role of competitor had become more central.

"The message from China now is one of competing," he said, as well as China's economic success and desire for influence in Africa, Asia, Latin America and elsewhere.

Europe should reduce its dependency by diversifying supply chains for technologies and critical raw materials and avoiding new vulnerabilities.

"Now we are talking about our dependency, vulnerability from Russian gas. We have to avoid creating new ones," he said.

EU leaders are set to discuss relations with China at a two-day summit from Thursday, starting a process officials describe as a "fine-tuning" of ties.

Monday's meeting came a day after a key policy speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Borrell said Xi had made a "very strong statement" about China's desire to have influence across the world.

The EU paper said Beijing was systematically promoting an "alternative vision of the world order," where economic and social development takes prominence over political and civil rights.

The bloc still believes it makes sense to engage with China as a partner in issues such as climate change.

EU diplomats say Brussels is concerned that Xi is setting China on an increasingly authoritarian path and is uneasy about Chinese partnership with Russia.

"The objective is not to change radically this policy but, obviously things have happened," one EU official said.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.69% 402.77 Real-time Quote.-26.19%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 2.18% 130.74 Real-time Quote.-26.91%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.16% 61.05 Delayed Quote.-18.40%
Latest news "Economy"
02:17pCooler weather helps firefighters battle Nakia Creek Fire in Washington State
RE
02:13pVisa, Mastercard under fresh FTC investigation over debit card routing - WSJ
RE
02:11pAnalysis-Bond vigilantes mean business, governments better beware
RE
02:06pCredit suisse is said to begin sale of us asset management arm -…
RE
02:06pU.S. security officials worry about homegrown election threats
RE
02:02pAmericans detained in Iran accounted for after fire at Evin prison
RE
01:59pMoscow, Kyiv swap 218 prisoners, including 108 Ukrainian women
RE
01:58pStarbucks sued for accusing unionized workers of assault, kidnapping
RE
01:56pEU should treat China more as a competitor, says diplomat chief
RE
01:51pGovernment bonds no safe haven in central bank-driven recession -BlackRock
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1New UK finance minister faces market verdict after gutting Truss's plan..
2Sandvik core profit beats forecast, order intake rises
3Centralnic Group plc Announces Earnings Guidance for Nine Months Ending..
4ASOS shares drop on talks with lenders to change borrowing terms
5As carmakers unveil new EVs, France ups subsidies for poorer buyers

HOT NEWS