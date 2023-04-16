STORY: Poland and Hungary have banned imports of grain and other foods from Ukraine to protect their farmers.

A European Commission spokesperson on Sunday (April 16) condemned the, quote, "unacceptable" unilateral actions on trade by the two member states.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year blocked some Black Sea ports, leaving large quantities of Ukrainian grain, which is cheaper than that produced in the European Union, in Central European states due to logistical bottlenecks.

That knocked prices and sales for local farmers, angering Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice party - which has a big rural support base - in an election year.

The Polish ban, which came into effect on Saturday (April 15) evening, will also apply to the transit of these products through the country, the development and technology minister said on Sunday.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government followed suit, but did not say when its ban would come into effect.

Kyiv said the Polish ban contradicted bilateral agreements and called for talks to settle the issue.

Ukraine exports most of its agricultural goods, especially grain, via its Black Sea ports, which were unblocked in July under an agreement between Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the United Nations.