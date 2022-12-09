Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EU states gear up for talks on gas price cap, but compromise elusive

12/09/2022 | 02:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows natural gas pipeline and EU flag

PRAGUE/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries are preparing for extraordinary negotiations on Saturday aimed at finalising a deal on a gas price cap that has divided the 27-country bloc.

EU states have debated for months whether capping gas prices would help or harm their attempts to contain an energy crunch triggered by Russia slashing gas deliveries to Europe, which has pushed up fuel costs and stoked inflation.

The European Commission proposed a price cap last month, and EU countries are aiming to agree on the cap at a Dec 13 meeting of their energy ministers in Brussels.

But with days to go, countries still appear deeply divided, with some EU officials sceptical that a deal can be reached next week.

Around 15 states including Italy, Poland and Belgium have said they want an EU-wide gas price cap, while a smaller camp including Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark are opposed.

After initially calling for a cap, France has this week signalled it is concerned by the potential fallout in financial markets, two diplomats familiar with EU countries' negotiations told Reuters.

The European Central Bank warned on Thursday the EU proposal may jeopardize financial stability and needed to be redesigned.

A shift in France's stance could complicate the debate further.

There are currently enough countries in favour of a price cap to formally approve the measure, but if France left that camp, sceptical states could have enough support to block the move.

"We now have two blocking minorities, for and against," a senior official from the Czech EU presidency said on Friday, adding that the decision may have to be escalated to a Dec 15 summit.

EU country diplomats meeting on Saturday will discuss a new draft compromise proposal for the price cap.

That proposal, dated Dec. 9 and seen by Reuters, would see the cap triggered if prices exceeded 220 euros per megawatt hour for five days on the front-month contract in the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas hub, and were also 35 euros higher than a reference price for liquefied natural gas (LNG) based on existing LNG price assessments.

That is lower than the 275 eur/MWh limit proposed by the Commission, although it is not as low as some countries including Poland say the cap should be.

The latest proposal, which could still be changed, said once triggered, the cap would apply for at least 20 trading days unless the European Commission takes an emergency decision to suspend it.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Kate Abnett, writing by Kate Abnett; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Kate Abnett and Jan Lopatka


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.06% 287.7049 Real-time Quote.55.05%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.16% 62.5 Delayed Quote.-16.54%
Latest news "Economy"
03:20pEx-JPMorgan, Credit Suisse trader convicted at U.S. spoofing trial
RE
03:19pMagnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines -EMSC
RE
03:17pCanadian dollar adds to weekly decline as oil selloff weighs
RE
03:16pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.57% This Week to Settle at $6.2450 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:15pPatient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say
RE
03:10pBelarus to allow transit of Ukraine grain for export from Lithuania - U.N
RE
03:09pTC Energy To Restart One Leg Of Keystone Pipeline from Saturday, Dec. 10 - Bloomberg News
RE
03:09pThe leg of the pipeline that extends to the cushing, okla., stor…
RE
03:08pDollar edges up against euro after U.S. inflation data
RE
03:08pTc energy expects to restart flows on the segment of the line ex…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, Metlife, Netflix, Take-Two...
2U.S. producer prices increase in November
3UBS AG : Downgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse
4Anglo American Sees 2022 Production Down 3%
5Futures edge higher ahead of producer prices data

HOT NEWS