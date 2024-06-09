STORY: :: EU citizens cast their votes in the European Parliament election

:: The election result is expected to shift the assembly to the right and boost the number of eurosceptic nationalists

:: June 9, 2024

:: Warsaw, Poland

:: Madrid, Spain

:: Frankfurt, Germany

:: Copenhagen, Denmark

The election will shape how the European Union, a bloc of 450 million citizens, confronts challenges including a hostile Russia, increased industrial rivalry from China and the United States, climate change and immigration.

Voting began on Thursday in the Netherlands and in other countries on Friday and Saturday, but the bulk of EU votes will be cast on Sunday, with France, Germany, Poland and Spain opening the polls and Italy holding a second day of voting.

The center-right European People's Party (EPP) is set to remain the European Parliament's largest group, putting its candidate to head the European Commission, incumbent Ursula von der Leyen of Germany, in pole position for a second term.

A projection by Europe Elects pollster on Sunday showed the EPP could gain five seats compared to the last parliament to win a total of 183. The Socialists, who include German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party, are seen losing four seats to get 136.