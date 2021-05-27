EU structural financial indicators: end of 2020 (86 KB)

|
Press release
26 May 2021
EU structural financial indicators: end of 2020
The European Central Bank (ECB) has updated its dataset of structural financial indicators for the banking sector in the European Union (EU) for the end of 2020. This annual dataset comprises statistics on the number of branches and employees of EU credit institutions, data on the degree of concentration of the banking sector in each EU Member State and data on foreign-controlled institutions in EU national banking markets.
The structural financial indicators show a further decline in the number of bank branches in the EU, averaging 8.62% across Member States. Contractions were observed in 24 of the 27 countries, ranging from -2.28% to -30.66%. The total number of branches in the EU was 143,158 at the end of 2020, 82.8% located in the euro area.
In the course of 2020, the number of employees of credit institutions fell in 22 EU Member States, with an average drop of 1.55% across all countries. This decrease in the number of bank employees is a trend that has been observed in most countries since 2008.
The data also indicate that the degree of concentration in the banking sector (measured by the share of assets held by the five largest banks) continues to vary considerably between EU Member States. At the national level the share of total assets of the five largest credit institutions ranged from 31.60% to 97.03%, while the EU average was 67.25% at the end of 2020.
The structural financial indicators are published by the ECB on an annual basis.
Press release / 26 May 2021
EU structural financial indicators: end of 2020
Chart 1
Number of employees of domestic credit institutions
Thousands
Notes: Interquartile ranges and medians are calculated across average country values. Data for EU27 countries are available.
Chart 2
Share of assets held by the five largest banks.
Percentages
Notes: Interquartile ranges and medians are calculated across average country values. Data for EU27 countries are available.
Annex
The United Kingdom has been reclassified as a non-EU country in the structural financial indicators as of 2020, following the country's withdrawal from the European Union on 31 January 2020. As a result,
Press release / 26 May 2021
EU structural financial indicators: end of 2020
the business of UK credit institutions, insurance corporations and pension funds is no longer published and is also excluded from the compilation of EU aggregates and indicators.
For media queries, please contact Philippe Rispal, tel.: +49 69 1344 5482.
Notes
-
Tables containing further breakdowns of structural financial indicator statistics are available on the ECB's website.
-
Structural Financial Indicators data are available in the ECB Statistical Data Warehouse.
-
Hyperlinks in the main body of the press release lead to data that may change with subsequent releases as a result of revisions.
EU structural financial indicators 1), 2), 3)
Table 1: Credit institutions: Number of local units (branches) and employees of domestic credit institutions
|
|
|
Number of local units (branches)
|
|
Number of employees of domestic credit institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Belgium
|
3,347
|
3,195
|
2,983
|
2,739
|
2,430
|
54,657
|
53,059
|
51,758
|
50,458
|
48,924
|
Bulgaria
|
2,936
|
3,060
|
3,142
|
3,420
|
3,536
|
30,352
|
30,070
|
29,991
|
28,238
|
27,364
|
Czech Republic
|
1,977
|
1,873
|
1,868
|
1,807
|
1,606
|
39,654
|
39,990
|
40,057
|
39,735
|
39,136
|
Denmark
|
995
|
1,007
|
958
|
934
|
886
|
41,123
|
42,240
|
41,737
|
41,432
|
41,267
|
Germany
|
31,974
|
30,072
|
27,834
|
26,620
|
24,100
|
619,621
|
597,319
|
584,688
|
572,662
|
575,508
|
Estonia
|
99
|
95
|
91
|
83
|
74
|
4,924
|
4,920
|
5,317
|
5,425
|
5,733
|
Ireland
|
1,048
|
916
|
891
|
876
|
856
|
26,811
|
26,891
|
27,940
|
27,692
|
26,257
|
Greece
|
2,331
|
2,168
|
1,981
|
1,834
|
1,702
|
42,647
|
41,707
|
39,383
|
36,727
|
33,097
|
Croatia
|
1,142
|
1,112
|
1,035
|
964
|
916
|
20,607
|
20,434
|
20,028
|
19,563
|
19,109
|
Spain
|
28,807
|
27,480
|
26,166
|
24,004
|
22,392
|
186,982
|
183,053
|
179,054
|
173,447
|
171,432
|
France
|
37,261
|
37,209
|
36,519
|
35,837
|
32,276
|
410,925
|
409,925
|
404,555
|
403,726
|
402,899
|
Italy
|
29,039
|
27,374
|
25,454
|
24,350
|
23,520
|
295,305
|
281,928
|
274,056
|
280,219
|
273,669
|
Cyprus
|
544
|
460
|
386
|
328
|
282
|
10,663
|
10,632
|
8,946
|
8,554
|
8,347
|
Latvia
|
261
|
249
|
218
|
137
|
95
|
8,803
|
8,492
|
7,345
|
6,915
|
6,209
|
Lithuania
|
506
|
480
|
406
|
359
|
367
|
8,643
|
8,922
|
9,165
|
10,334
|
10,650
|
Luxembourg
|
230
|
217
|
210
|
210
|
186
|
26,062
|
26,149
|
26,317
|
26,333
|
26,101
|
Hungary
|
2,691
|
2,418
|
2,235
|
1,956
|
1,877
|
38,751
|
38,885
|
39,434
|
39,659
|
38,609
|
Malta
|
105
|
102
|
98
|
94
|
81
|
4,755
|
4,924
|
5,046
|
5,175
|
5,069
|
Netherlands
|
1,674
|
1,619
|
1,489
|
1,260
|
942
|
82,836
|
75,215
|
72,199
|
70,000
|
74,779
|
Austria
|
3,934
|
3,765
|
3,631
|
3,513
|
3,109
|
72,957
|
71,927
|
71,798
|
71,479
|
70,226
|
Poland
|
13,647
|
13,855
|
12,645
|
12,273
|
10,429
|
173,043
|
168,800
|
166,011
|
160,878
|
153,896
|
Portugal
|
5,323
|
5,001
|
4,136
|
4,052
|
3,859
|
51,472
|
50,794
|
50,866
|
50,771
|
49,719
|
Romania
|
4,798
|
4,596
|
4,382
|
4,059
|
3,871
|
55,396
|
55,044
|
53,737
|
53,106
|
52,650
|
Slovenia
|
583
|
560
|
532
|
526
|
479
|
10,055
|
9,844
|
9,683
|
9,553
|
9,201
|
Slovakia
|
1,293
|
1,233
|
1,174
|
1,140
|
1,074
|
19,788
|
18,879
|
19,539
|
19,393
|
18,580
|
Finland
|
1,039
|
970
|
858
|
801
|
738
|
21,965
|
21,381
|
21,148
|
19,490
|
19,754
|
Sweden
|
1,734
|
1,979
|
1,463
|
1,450
|
1,475
|
41,732
|
41,271
|
42,886
|
44,620
|
46,794
|
United Kingdom
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
7,649
|
-
|
387,571
|
368,037
|
352,556
|
344,076
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Euro area
|
149,398
|
143,165
|
135,057
|
128,763
|
118,562
|
1,959,871
|
1,905,961
|
1,868,803
|
1,848,353
|
1,836,154
|
EU
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
163,275
|
143,158
|
2,788,100
|
2,710,732
|
2,655,240
|
2,619,660
|
2,254,979
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2: Herfindahl index 4) for credit institutions and share of total assets of five largest credit institutions
(index ranging from 0 to 10,000 and share of the five largest credit institutions in percent)
|
|
Herfindahl index for credit institutions (based on total assets)
|
Share of total assets of five largest credit institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Belgium
|
1,017
|
1,102
|
1,218
|
1,246
|
1,299
|
66.2
|
68.8
|
73.4
|
74.0
|
|
75.3
|
Bulgaria
|
939
|
906
|
939
|
992
|
1,133
|
58.0
|
56.5
|
59.7
|
62.5
|
|
67.1
|
Czech Republic
|
1,016
|
1,039
|
1,070
|
1,082
|
1,109
|
63.9
|
63.7
|
64.5
|
64.8
|
|
65.3
|
Denmark
|
1,224
|
1,123
|
1,069
|
1,170
|
1,250
|
68.3
|
65.7
|
64.5
|
66.2
|
|
67.1
|
Germany
|
277
|
250
|
245
|
277
|
325
|
31.4
|
29.7
|
29.1
|
31.2
|
|
34.0
|
Estonia
|
2,406
|
2,419
|
2,698
|
2,545
|
2,578
|
88.0
|
90.3
|
91.0
|
93.0
|
|
93.7
|
Ireland
|
636
|
658
|
632
|
665
|
811
|
44.3
|
45.5
|
46.1
|
49.7
|
|
55.7
|
Greece
|
2,332
|
2,307
|
2,304
|
2,382
|
2,320
|
97.3
|
97.0
|
96.8
|
97.4
|
|
97.0
|
Croatia
|
1,405
|
1,387
|
1,554
|
1,564
|
1,582
|
73.0
|
72.8
|
79.4
|
79.8
|
|
80.5
|
Spain
|
937
|
965
|
1,138
|
1,110
|
1,081
|
61.8
|
63.7
|
68.5
|
67.4
|
|
66.4
|
France
|
572
|
574
|
663
|
654
|
688
|
46.0
|
45.4
|
47.7
|
48.7
|
|
49.2
|
Italy
|
452
|
519
|
579
|
643
|
675
|
43.0
|
43.4
|
45.6
|
47.9
|
|
49.3
|
Cyprus
|
1,366
|
1,962
|
2,379
|
2,276
|
2,285
|
65.8
|
84.2
|
86.9
|
85.7
|
|
86.5
|
Latvia
|
1,082
|
1,237
|
1,583
|
1,596
|
1,912
|
66.6
|
73.6
|
80.9
|
83.2
|
|
87.8
|
Lithuania
|
1,938
|
2,189
|
2,278
|
2,289
|
2,408
|
87.1
|
90.1
|
90.9
|
90.4
|
|
91.8
|
Luxembourg
|
260
|
256
|
261
|
277
|
315
|
27.6
|
26.2
|
26.3
|
27.7
|
|
31.6
|
Hungary
|
787
|
802
|
801
|
921
|
1,224
|
49.8
|
49.6
|
50.0
|
52.7
|
|
50.1
|
Malta
|
1,602
|
1,599
|
1,518
|
1,548
|
1,620
|
80.3
|
80.9
|
77.5
|
75.1
|
|
74.8
|
Netherlands
|
2,097
|
2,087
|
2,178
|
2,039
|
2,001
|
84.7
|
83.8
|
84.7
|
84.7
|
|
84.3
|
Austria
|
358
|
374
|
369
|
369
|
407
|
34.5
|
36.1
|
36.0
|
36.0
|
|
38.5
|
Poland
|
659
|
645
|
683
|
688
|
753
|
47.7
|
47.5
|
49.5
|
49.8
|
|
54.3
|
Portugal
|
1,181
|
1,220
|
1,203
|
1,225
|
1,239
|
71.2
|
73.1
|
73.0
|
73.3
|
|
73.6
|
Romania
|
903
|
915
|
962
|
971
|
997
|
59.1
|
59.5
|
61.6
|
62.6
|
|
62.4
|
Slovenia
|
1,147
|
1,133
|
1,020
|
1,008
|
1,189
|
61.0
|
61.5
|
60.8
|
60.9
|
|
67.3
|
Slovakia
|
1,264
|
1,332
|
1,383
|
1,404
|
1,430
|
72.7
|
74.5
|
75.6
|
75.7
|
|
76.8
|
Finland
|
2,300
|
1,700
|
2,570
|
2,420
|
2,250
|
80.5
|
73.5
|
81.6
|
80.4
|
|
80.1
|
Sweden
|
845
|
914
|
785
|
786
|
791
|
56.3
|
58.2
|
54.3
|
54.8
|
|
55.1
|
United Kingdom
|
422
|
453
|
353
|
349
|
-
|
35.5
|
36.9
|
31.8
|
31.2
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTES TO TABLES
-
The data in these tables represent amounts recorded at the end of period, with the exception of the number of employees of credit institutions in Table 1 in which the average number in the period is in question.
-
These data as well as EU and euro area aggregates are available in the Statistical Data Warehouse (http://sdw.ecb.europa.eu/browseSelection.do?type=series&node=SEARCHRESULTS&q=SSI?&DATASET=0&DATASET=1).
-
Following the country's withdrawal from the European Union on 31/01/2020, the business of UK credit institutions is no longer published and is excluded from the EU aggregates.
-
The Herfindahl index (HI) refers to the concentration of banking business (based on total assets). The HI is obtained by summing the squares of the market shares of all the credit institutions in the banking sector. The exact formula according to which data must be transmitted to the ECB is reported in the ECB Guideline on
monetary and financial statistics (recast), (ECB/2014/15).
|
Structural Indicators for the EU Banking Sector, May 2021
|
1
EU structural financial indicators
Table 3: Number of branches of credit institutions from EU and non-EU countries 3)
|
|
|
Number of branches of credit institutions
|
|
Number of branches of credit institutions
|
|
|
|
|
from EU countries
|
|
|
|
|
from non-EU countries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Belgium
|
32
|
29
|
30
|
|
32
|
|
30
|
25
|
24
|
24
|
|
21
|
20
|
Bulgaria
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
|
2
|
2
|
Czech Republic
|
22
|
21
|
22
|
|
23
|
|
23
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
|
2
|
2
|
Denmark
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
|
19
|
|
17
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
|
3
|
3
|
Germany
|
81
|
86
|
92
|
|
87
|
|
55
|
21
|
20
|
20
|
|
20
|
47
|
Estonia
|
6
|
6
|
7
|
|
6
|
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
|
1
|
1
|
Ireland
|
30
|
33
|
35
|
|
31
|
|
29
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
|
2
|
2
|
Greece
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
|
17
|
|
19
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
|
3
|
2
|
Croatia
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
Spain
|
77
|
77
|
76
|
|
78
|
|
72
|
5
|
4
|
3
|
|
3
|
5
|
France
|
67
|
65
|
62
|
|
64
|
|
65
|
22
|
20
|
21
|
|
20
|
19
|
Italy
|
63
|
48
|
50
|
|
53
|
|
54
|
20
|
20
|
29
|
|
26
|
24
|
Cyprus
|
8
|
7
|
5
|
|
5
|
|
5
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
|
13
|
13
|
Latvia
|
7
|
5
|
5
|
|
5
|
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
Lithuania
|
8
|
7
|
9
|
|
8
|
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
Luxembourg
|
30
|
31
|
31
|
|
27
|
|
25
|
12
|
12
|
14
|
|
13
|
13
|
Hungary
|
9
|
8
|
8
|
|
7
|
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
|
1
|
1
|
Malta
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
|
2
|
2
|
Netherlands
|
39
|
39
|
38
|
|
40
|
|
37
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
|
3
|
3
|
Austria
|
27
|
25
|
24
|
|
21
|
|
23
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
|
1
|
1
|
Poland
|
21
|
23
|
31
|
|
34
|
|
35
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
2
|
Portugal
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
|
31
|
|
30
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
Romania
|
8
|
7
|
7
|
|
7
|
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
Slovenia
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
|
2
|
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
Slovakia
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
|
15
|
|
15
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
Finland
|
26
|
26
|
25
|
|
21
|
|
24
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
|
2
|
2
|
Sweden
|
25
|
28
|
32
|
|
34
|
|
29
|
6
|
5
|
5
|
|
4
|
6
|
United Kingdom
|
64
|
65
|
63
|
|
58
|
|
-
|
90
|
94
|
95
|
|
94
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Euro area
|
554
|
539
|
545
|
|
545
|
|
502
|
136
|
131
|
141
|
|
130
|
154
|
EU
|
726
|
715
|
733
|
|
731
|
|
626
|
240
|
239
|
248
|
|
236
|
170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 4: Total assets of branches of credit institutions from EU and non-EU countries 3), 5)
(EUR millions)
|
|
Total assets of branches of credit institutions
|
Total assets of branches of credit institutions
|
|
|
|
from EU countries
|
|
|
from non-EU countries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Belgium
|
140,248
|
62,877
|
47,815
|
48,710
|
47,129
|
115,027
|
107,283
|
93,317
|
91,563
|
|
95,075
|
Bulgaria
|
.
|
.
|
1,157
|
1,326
|
1,378
|
477
|
500
|
.
|
.
|
|
.
|
Czech Republic
|
21,315
|
27,975
|
26,866
|
26,485
|
26,442
|
0
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
|
.
|
Denmark
|
32,911
|
98,157
|
99,051
|
99,208
|
99,406
|
5,601
|
5,731
|
5,295
|
5,431
|
|
5,868
|
Germany
|
309,763
|
325,278
|
287,495
|
276,519
|
218,574
|
77,067
|
80,145
|
106,963
|
88,460
|
|
199,375
|
Estonia
|
6,382
|
2,654
|
2,238
|
1,071
|
1,023
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
|
.
|
Ireland
|
89,017
|
79,353
|
78,960
|
88,829
|
92,563
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
|
.
|
Greece
|
5,499
|
4,920
|
4,932
|
3,080
|
3,637
|
407
|
392
|
309
|
339
|
|
.
|
Croatia
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
Spain
|
105,947
|
108,123
|
110,616
|
118,160
|
136,709
|
4,645
|
6,216
|
3,150
|
3,617
|
|
7,045
|
France
|
130,338
|
144,829
|
172,035
|
147,601
|
160,501
|
53,157
|
52,440
|
63,149
|
72,160
|
|
87,089
|
Italy
|
232,669
|
207,947
|
218,945
|
218,951
|
218,242
|
12,857
|
17,741
|
31,540
|
26,520
|
|
29,253
|
Cyprus
|
540
|
491
|
550
|
630
|
632
|
3,571
|
2,801
|
2,598
|
2,368
|
|
1,492
|
Latvia
|
4,040
|
1,171
|
1,278
|
5,313
|
4,149
|
.
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
Lithuania
|
4,386
|
2,136
|
1,772
|
8,973
|
10,274
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
Luxembourg
|
124,149
|
158,811
|
179,751
|
185,678
|
197,074
|
68,703
|
65,114
|
73,888
|
79,583
|
|
94,636
|
Hungary
|
6,303
|
5,318
|
5,679
|
5,316
|
5,694
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
|
.
|
Malta
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
|
.
|
Netherlands
|
110,728
|
124,970
|
97,615
|
88,856
|
99,131
|
1,579
|
1,602
|
2,070
|
1,088
|
|
1,210
|
Austria
|
15,383
|
20,566
|
20,807
|
21,032
|
21,827
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
|
.
|
Poland
|
8,066
|
9,861
|
15,561
|
16,359
|
17,464
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
.
|
Portugal
|
19,339
|
19,205
|
25,669
|
27,732
|
27,399
|
.
|
.
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
Romania
|
9,554
|
10,256
|
11,008
|
12,740
|
2,987
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
Slovenia
|
1,490
|
1,318
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
Slovakia
|
10,617
|
10,640
|
10,463
|
10,702
|
12,015
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
Finland
|
41,274
|
145,083
|
68,202
|
69,300
|
84,873
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
.
|
|
.
|
Sweden
|
121,644
|
122,133
|
214,057
|
195,523
|
209,457
|
8,786
|
7,774
|
7,933
|
9,132
|
|
12,558
|
United Kingdom
|
993,710
|
1,009,870
|
875,360
|
882,406
|
-
|
2,129,819
|
1,998,104
|
2,070,500
|
2,215,366
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Euro area
|
1,352,743
|
1,421,114
|
1,331,249
|
1,323,321
|
1,338,097
|
388,906
|
395,864
|
437,154
|
440,255
|
|
585,277
|
EU
|
2,547,151
|
2,705,678
|
2,580,347
|
2,563,068
|
1,701,332
|
2,538,003
|
2,414,639
|
2,527,688
|
2,676,542
|
|
610,318
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTE TO TABLES
-
Following the country's withdrawal from the European Union on 31/01/2020, the business of UK credit institutions is no longer published and is excluded from the EU aggregates.
-
Where the number of institutions is less than three, the underlying data are not disclosed for confidentiality reasons.
|
Structural Indicators for the EU Banking Sector, May 2021
|
2
