Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EU structural financial indicators: end of 2020 (86 KB)

05/27/2021 | 05:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

26 May 2021

EU structural financial indicators: end of 2020

The European Central Bank (ECB) has updated its dataset of structural financial indicators for the banking sector in the European Union (EU) for the end of 2020. This annual dataset comprises statistics on the number of branches and employees of EU credit institutions, data on the degree of concentration of the banking sector in each EU Member State and data on foreign-controlled institutions in EU national banking markets.

The structural financial indicators show a further decline in the number of bank branches in the EU, averaging 8.62% across Member States. Contractions were observed in 24 of the 27 countries, ranging from -2.28% to -30.66%. The total number of branches in the EU was 143,158 at the end of 2020, 82.8% located in the euro area.

In the course of 2020, the number of employees of credit institutions fell in 22 EU Member States, with an average drop of 1.55% across all countries. This decrease in the number of bank employees is a trend that has been observed in most countries since 2008.

The data also indicate that the degree of concentration in the banking sector (measured by the share of assets held by the five largest banks) continues to vary considerably between EU Member States. At the national level the share of total assets of the five largest credit institutions ranged from 31.60% to 97.03%, while the EU average was 67.25% at the end of 2020.

The structural financial indicators are published by the ECB on an annual basis.

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Press release / 26 May 2021

EU structural financial indicators: end of 2020

Chart 1

Number of employees of domestic credit institutions

Thousands

Notes: Interquartile ranges and medians are calculated across average country values. Data for EU27 countries are available.

Chart 2

Share of assets held by the five largest banks.

Percentages

Notes: Interquartile ranges and medians are calculated across average country values. Data for EU27 countries are available.

Annex

The United Kingdom has been reclassified as a non-EU country in the structural financial indicators as of 2020, following the country's withdrawal from the European Union on 31 January 2020. As a result,

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Press release / 26 May 2021

EU structural financial indicators: end of 2020

the business of UK credit institutions, insurance corporations and pension funds is no longer published and is also excluded from the compilation of EU aggregates and indicators.

For media queries, please contact Philippe Rispal, tel.: +49 69 1344 5482.

Notes

  • Tables containing further breakdowns of structural financial indicator statistics are available on the ECB's website.
  • Structural Financial Indicators data are available in the ECB Statistical Data Warehouse.
  • Hyperlinks in the main body of the press release lead to data that may change with subsequent releases as a result of revisions.

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

EU structural financial indicators 1), 2), 3)

Table 1: Credit institutions: Number of local units (branches) and employees of domestic credit institutions

Number of local units (branches)

Number of employees of domestic credit institutions

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Belgium

3,347

3,195

2,983

2,739

2,430

54,657

53,059

51,758

50,458

48,924

Bulgaria

2,936

3,060

3,142

3,420

3,536

30,352

30,070

29,991

28,238

27,364

Czech Republic

1,977

1,873

1,868

1,807

1,606

39,654

39,990

40,057

39,735

39,136

Denmark

995

1,007

958

934

886

41,123

42,240

41,737

41,432

41,267

Germany

31,974

30,072

27,834

26,620

24,100

619,621

597,319

584,688

572,662

575,508

Estonia

99

95

91

83

74

4,924

4,920

5,317

5,425

5,733

Ireland

1,048

916

891

876

856

26,811

26,891

27,940

27,692

26,257

Greece

2,331

2,168

1,981

1,834

1,702

42,647

41,707

39,383

36,727

33,097

Croatia

1,142

1,112

1,035

964

916

20,607

20,434

20,028

19,563

19,109

Spain

28,807

27,480

26,166

24,004

22,392

186,982

183,053

179,054

173,447

171,432

France

37,261

37,209

36,519

35,837

32,276

410,925

409,925

404,555

403,726

402,899

Italy

29,039

27,374

25,454

24,350

23,520

295,305

281,928

274,056

280,219

273,669

Cyprus

544

460

386

328

282

10,663

10,632

8,946

8,554

8,347

Latvia

261

249

218

137

95

8,803

8,492

7,345

6,915

6,209

Lithuania

506

480

406

359

367

8,643

8,922

9,165

10,334

10,650

Luxembourg

230

217

210

210

186

26,062

26,149

26,317

26,333

26,101

Hungary

2,691

2,418

2,235

1,956

1,877

38,751

38,885

39,434

39,659

38,609

Malta

105

102

98

94

81

4,755

4,924

5,046

5,175

5,069

Netherlands

1,674

1,619

1,489

1,260

942

82,836

75,215

72,199

70,000

74,779

Austria

3,934

3,765

3,631

3,513

3,109

72,957

71,927

71,798

71,479

70,226

Poland

13,647

13,855

12,645

12,273

10,429

173,043

168,800

166,011

160,878

153,896

Portugal

5,323

5,001

4,136

4,052

3,859

51,472

50,794

50,866

50,771

49,719

Romania

4,798

4,596

4,382

4,059

3,871

55,396

55,044

53,737

53,106

52,650

Slovenia

583

560

532

526

479

10,055

9,844

9,683

9,553

9,201

Slovakia

1,293

1,233

1,174

1,140

1,074

19,788

18,879

19,539

19,393

18,580

Finland

1,039

970

858

801

738

21,965

21,381

21,148

19,490

19,754

Sweden

1,734

1,979

1,463

1,450

1,475

41,732

41,271

42,886

44,620

46,794

United Kingdom

.

.

.

7,649

-

387,571

368,037

352,556

344,076

-

Euro area

149,398

143,165

135,057

128,763

118,562

1,959,871

1,905,961

1,868,803

1,848,353

1,836,154

EU

.

.

.

163,275

143,158

2,788,100

2,710,732

2,655,240

2,619,660

2,254,979

Table 2: Herfindahl index 4) for credit institutions and share of total assets of five largest credit institutions

(index ranging from 0 to 10,000 and share of the five largest credit institutions in percent)

Herfindahl index for credit institutions (based on total assets)

Share of total assets of five largest credit institutions

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Belgium

1,017

1,102

1,218

1,246

1,299

66.2

68.8

73.4

74.0

75.3

Bulgaria

939

906

939

992

1,133

58.0

56.5

59.7

62.5

67.1

Czech Republic

1,016

1,039

1,070

1,082

1,109

63.9

63.7

64.5

64.8

65.3

Denmark

1,224

1,123

1,069

1,170

1,250

68.3

65.7

64.5

66.2

67.1

Germany

277

250

245

277

325

31.4

29.7

29.1

31.2

34.0

Estonia

2,406

2,419

2,698

2,545

2,578

88.0

90.3

91.0

93.0

93.7

Ireland

636

658

632

665

811

44.3

45.5

46.1

49.7

55.7

Greece

2,332

2,307

2,304

2,382

2,320

97.3

97.0

96.8

97.4

97.0

Croatia

1,405

1,387

1,554

1,564

1,582

73.0

72.8

79.4

79.8

80.5

Spain

937

965

1,138

1,110

1,081

61.8

63.7

68.5

67.4

66.4

France

572

574

663

654

688

46.0

45.4

47.7

48.7

49.2

Italy

452

519

579

643

675

43.0

43.4

45.6

47.9

49.3

Cyprus

1,366

1,962

2,379

2,276

2,285

65.8

84.2

86.9

85.7

86.5

Latvia

1,082

1,237

1,583

1,596

1,912

66.6

73.6

80.9

83.2

87.8

Lithuania

1,938

2,189

2,278

2,289

2,408

87.1

90.1

90.9

90.4

91.8

Luxembourg

260

256

261

277

315

27.6

26.2

26.3

27.7

31.6

Hungary

787

802

801

921

1,224

49.8

49.6

50.0

52.7

50.1

Malta

1,602

1,599

1,518

1,548

1,620

80.3

80.9

77.5

75.1

74.8

Netherlands

2,097

2,087

2,178

2,039

2,001

84.7

83.8

84.7

84.7

84.3

Austria

358

374

369

369

407

34.5

36.1

36.0

36.0

38.5

Poland

659

645

683

688

753

47.7

47.5

49.5

49.8

54.3

Portugal

1,181

1,220

1,203

1,225

1,239

71.2

73.1

73.0

73.3

73.6

Romania

903

915

962

971

997

59.1

59.5

61.6

62.6

62.4

Slovenia

1,147

1,133

1,020

1,008

1,189

61.0

61.5

60.8

60.9

67.3

Slovakia

1,264

1,332

1,383

1,404

1,430

72.7

74.5

75.6

75.7

76.8

Finland

2,300

1,700

2,570

2,420

2,250

80.5

73.5

81.6

80.4

80.1

Sweden

845

914

785

786

791

56.3

58.2

54.3

54.8

55.1

United Kingdom

422

453

353

349

-

35.5

36.9

31.8

31.2

-

NOTES TO TABLES

  1. The data in these tables represent amounts recorded at the end of period, with the exception of the number of employees of credit institutions in Table 1 in which the average number in the period is in question.
  2. These data as well as EU and euro area aggregates are available in the Statistical Data Warehouse (http://sdw.ecb.europa.eu/browseSelection.do?type=series&node=SEARCHRESULTS&q=SSI?&DATASET=0&DATASET=1).
  3. Following the country's withdrawal from the European Union on 31/01/2020, the business of UK credit institutions is no longer published and is excluded from the EU aggregates.
  4. The Herfindahl index (HI) refers to the concentration of banking business (based on total assets). The HI is obtained by summing the squares of the market shares of all the credit institutions in the banking sector. The exact formula according to which data must be transmitted to the ECB is reported in the ECB Guideline on
    monetary and financial statistics (recast), (ECB/2014/15).

Structural Indicators for the EU Banking Sector, May 2021

1

EU structural financial indicators

Table 3: Number of branches of credit institutions from EU and non-EU countries 3)

Number of branches of credit institutions

Number of branches of credit institutions

from EU countries

from non-EU countries

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Belgium

32

29

30

32

30

25

24

24

21

20

Bulgaria

2

2

3

3

4

3

3

2

2

2

Czech Republic

22

21

22

23

23

0

1

1

2

2

Denmark

20

21

21

19

17

4

4

3

3

3

Germany

81

86

92

87

55

21

20

20

20

47

Estonia

6

6

7

6

4

1

1

1

1

1

Ireland

30

33

35

31

29

2

2

2

2

2

Greece

16

17

18

17

19

4

4

4

3

2

Croatia

1

1

1

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

Spain

77

77

76

78

72

5

4

3

3

5

France

67

65

62

64

65

22

20

21

20

19

Italy

63

48

50

53

54

20

20

29

26

24

Cyprus

8

7

5

5

5

15

15

15

13

13

Latvia

7

5

5

5

3

0

0

0

0

0

Lithuania

8

7

9

8

8

0

0

0

0

0

Luxembourg

30

31

31

27

25

12

12

14

13

13

Hungary

9

8

8

7

7

1

1

1

1

1

Malta

1

1

1

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

Netherlands

39

39

38

40

37

3

3

3

3

3

Austria

27

25

24

21

23

1

1

1

1

1

Poland

21

23

31

34

35

0

0

0

0

2

Portugal

18

19

20

31

30

1

1

0

0

0

Romania

8

7

7

7

8

0

0

0

0

0

Slovenia

3

3

2

2

2

0

0

0

0

0

Slovakia

15

15

15

15

15

0

0

0

0

0

Finland

26

26

25

21

24

2

2

2

2

2

Sweden

25

28

32

34

29

6

5

5

4

6

United Kingdom

64

65

63

58

-

90

94

95

94

-

Euro area

554

539

545

545

502

136

131

141

130

154

EU

726

715

733

731

626

240

239

248

236

170

Table 4: Total assets of branches of credit institutions from EU and non-EU countries 3), 5)

(EUR millions)

Total assets of branches of credit institutions

Total assets of branches of credit institutions

from EU countries

from non-EU countries

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Belgium

140,248

62,877

47,815

48,710

47,129

115,027

107,283

93,317

91,563

95,075

Bulgaria

.

.

1,157

1,326

1,378

477

500

.

.

.

Czech Republic

21,315

27,975

26,866

26,485

26,442

0

.

.

.

.

Denmark

32,911

98,157

99,051

99,208

99,406

5,601

5,731

5,295

5,431

5,868

Germany

309,763

325,278

287,495

276,519

218,574

77,067

80,145

106,963

88,460

199,375

Estonia

6,382

2,654

2,238

1,071

1,023

.

.

.

.

.

Ireland

89,017

79,353

78,960

88,829

92,563

.

.

.

.

.

Greece

5,499

4,920

4,932

3,080

3,637

407

392

309

339

.

Croatia

.

.

.

.

.

0

0

0

0

0

Spain

105,947

108,123

110,616

118,160

136,709

4,645

6,216

3,150

3,617

7,045

France

130,338

144,829

172,035

147,601

160,501

53,157

52,440

63,149

72,160

87,089

Italy

232,669

207,947

218,945

218,951

218,242

12,857

17,741

31,540

26,520

29,253

Cyprus

540

491

550

630

632

3,571

2,801

2,598

2,368

1,492

Latvia

4,040

1,171

1,278

5,313

4,149

.

0

0

0

0

Lithuania

4,386

2,136

1,772

8,973

10,274

0

0

0

0

0

Luxembourg

124,149

158,811

179,751

185,678

197,074

68,703

65,114

73,888

79,583

94,636

Hungary

6,303

5,318

5,679

5,316

5,694

.

.

.

.

.

Malta

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Netherlands

110,728

124,970

97,615

88,856

99,131

1,579

1,602

2,070

1,088

1,210

Austria

15,383

20,566

20,807

21,032

21,827

.

.

.

.

.

Poland

8,066

9,861

15,561

16,359

17,464

0

0

0

0

.

Portugal

19,339

19,205

25,669

27,732

27,399

.

.

0

0

0

Romania

9,554

10,256

11,008

12,740

2,987

0

0

0

0

0

Slovenia

1,490

1,318

.

.

.

0

0

0

0

0

Slovakia

10,617

10,640

10,463

10,702

12,015

0

0

0

0

0

Finland

41,274

145,083

68,202

69,300

84,873

.

.

.

.

.

Sweden

121,644

122,133

214,057

195,523

209,457

8,786

7,774

7,933

9,132

12,558

United Kingdom

993,710

1,009,870

875,360

882,406

-

2,129,819

1,998,104

2,070,500

2,215,366

-

Euro area

1,352,743

1,421,114

1,331,249

1,323,321

1,338,097

388,906

395,864

437,154

440,255

585,277

EU

2,547,151

2,705,678

2,580,347

2,563,068

1,701,332

2,538,003

2,414,639

2,527,688

2,676,542

610,318

NOTE TO TABLES

  1. Following the country's withdrawal from the European Union on 31/01/2020, the business of UK credit institutions is no longer published and is excluded from the EU aggregates.
  1. Where the number of institutions is less than three, the underlying data are not disclosed for confidentiality reasons.

Structural Indicators for the EU Banking Sector, May 2021

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 09:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:46aBRAINREPAIR UG : Investment breakthrough for BrainRepair UG start-up – Stem cell treatment for newborns
AQ
05:46aADVA   : Warburg Research takes a positive view
MD
05:45aPRUDENTIAL  : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
05:45aRICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT  : Extraordinary information
PU
05:45aSNAM : environmentally-friendly steel pipeline construction
PU
05:45aBT  : Annual Report 2021
PU
05:44aSustainable mobility has become central for Ferrari - chairman
RE
05:43aCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE  : quarterly profit beats expectations
RE
05:43aIPSEN  : Information related to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of...
PU
05:43aMUZA S A  : Report No 9 - Notification about a transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar holds above recent lows as traders wait for inflation data
2China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : forecast beats expectations but crypto mining's role remains unclear
4NESTE OYJ : NESTE OYJ : Exxon loses board seats to activist hedge fund in landmark climate vote
5The little engine that could, and the oil giant that couldn't

HOT NEWS