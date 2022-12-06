Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EU struggles to agree gas price cap, considers 220-euro limit

12/06/2022 | 07:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows natural gas pipeline and EU flag

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries on Tuesday considered the latest proposal for a lower gas price gap of 220 euros ($231), a week away from a meeting when the bloc hopes to resolve an issue that has deeply divided the 27 member states.

A handful of states, including Europe's biggest economy Germany, has opposed the idea of any cap, saying it could make it harder to secure supplies, while Belgium, Italy and Poland see it as a way to protect consumers and economies from the shock of high energy prices.

Under a compromise put forward late on Monday by the Czech Republic, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, the cap would be implemented if prices exceeded 220 euros per megawatt hour for five days on the front-month contract in the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas hub, according to the proposal seen by Reuters.

The TTF price, which serves as the European benchmark, would also need to be 35 euros higher than a reference price for liquiefied natural gas (LNG) based on numerous existing LNG price assessments, for the cap to be triggered.

The new Czech compromise is below the 275 eur/MWh limit proposed by the the Commission, the EU executive, on Nov. 22.

Some EU diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said countries' positions had not shifted and predicted another meeting may be needed on Dec. 19 after next Tuesday's ministerial talks.

EU country diplomats will discuss the latest draft proposal on Wednesday to try to get closer to agreement.

The Commission had been reluctant to propose any price cap, which some EU countries have demanded for months, and many criticised its proposal as too high and accompanied by conditions so strict it was unlikely to be triggered.

Gas prices surged this year following the invasion of Ukraine in February by major gas exporter Russia, although they have eased compared with record-highs reached in August, as European countries filled winter storage to try to protect themselves from a shortfall.

The TTF price was around 134 euros on Tuesday, down from a peak of 340 euros in August.

Member states dissatisfied with the EU proposal have also put forward their own. The Netherlands suggested a price cap for government-supported gas buying only, while countries including Belgium and Poland proposing a fluctuating cap.

($1 = 0.9512 euros)

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Kate Abnett


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.69% 257.0934 Real-time Quote.68.39%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.39% 63.097 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
Latest news "Economy"
07:30aRussia and Ukraine swap 60 POWs each in latest exchange
RE
07:30aAt least 10 tankers of Kazakh oil face Bosphorus delays - sources
RE
07:22aTSX futures edge up as gold shines, BoC meet in focus
RE
07:22aEU struggles to agree gas price cap, considers 220-euro limit
RE
07:21aEU drafts new proposal for Kosovo-Serbia ties - senior EU diplomat
RE
07:18aDollar kept aloft by higher Fed rates bets, RBA rate hike lifts Aussie
RE
07:16aHopes for Fed Rate Slowdown Help Lower 10-Year -2-
DJ
07:16aHopes for Fed Rate Slowdown Help Lower 10-Year Yield; RBA Raises Cautiously; Rate Decisions Loom in Canada and Brazil
DJ
07:15aRussian oil ships queuing in Turkish straits face more delays - source
RE
07:14aEye of the storm: Taiwan at the centre of Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
2Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
3Stocks ease from 3-month highs, dollar firms up on strong U.S. data
4Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..
5Prosus N : Capital Markets Day 2022

HOT NEWS