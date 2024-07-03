July 3 (Reuters) - The European Union is drawing up plans to impose customs duties on cheap goods bought from Chinese online retailers including Temu and Shein, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people briefed on the matter.

The European Commission later this month will suggest scrapping a current 150 euros ($161) threshold under which items can be bought duty free, the report said. ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)