"Competition is good... but this competition must respect a level playing field," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech in the Belgian city of Bruges.

"The (U.S.) Inflation Reduction Act should make us reflect on how we can improve our state aid frameworks and adapt them to a new global environment," she added.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Gareth Jones)