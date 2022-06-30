EU to adopt minimum corporate tax with or without Hungary, says France

Hungary raised last minute objections earlier this month to the European Union's adoption of a 15% minimum corporate tax, blocking a deal that would have turned a global reform into law across the bloc.

"The minimum tax will be implemented in the coming months with or without Hungary's backing," Le Maire told a news conference on France's EU presidency, which closes on Thursday.

Le Maire added he was working with EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on a legal alternative that would allow the member states to circumvent the problem of Hungary's veto.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)