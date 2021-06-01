EU to blacklist Belarus airline ahead of economic sanctions, diplomats say

* Sanctions would be direct response to forced landing
* Lukashenko has so far withstood Western sanctions
* Top aviation officials, national airline to be hit
BRUSSELS, June 1 (Reuters) - The European Union is preparing
sanctions on Belarus' national airline and around a dozen top
Belarusian aviation officials, three diplomats said, a stop-gap
measure before economic sanctions following the forced landing
of a passenger plane.
The proposed asset freezes and travel bans are part of a
package of new sanctions on Belarus from EU states, which are
outraged that a Ryanair flight was pressed to land in Minsk on
May 23 to arrest a dissident journalist and his girlfriend.
EU governments, which described the incident as state
piracy, say they are looking at targeting sectors that play a
central role in the Belarus economy, to inflict real punishment
on President Alexander Lukashenko. They could include bond
sales, the oil sector and potash, a big Belarusian export.
Before imposing such economic sanctions, the bloc is
expected to agree by June 21 - when EU foreign ministers meet -
a smaller sanctions list on individuals and two entities as a
quick, intermediary response, the diplomats said.
"All EU states agree with this approach," one diplomat said.
A second diplomat said there would be "a clear signal for
Lukashenko that his actions were dangerous and unacceptable".
While the sanctions are still under discussion, EU
ambassadors as early as Friday could pre-approve banning
overflights and landing in EU territory by Belarus airlines,
allowing EU ministers to formally sign off on them later in the
month.
Britain, no longer part of the EU, has suspended the air
permit for Belarus' national carrier, Belavia. The EU is
expected to do the same, the diplomats said.
AVIATION SECTOR
The names are expected to include top Belarus' defence and
transport ministry officials, military from the airforce, a top
Minsk airport official and a senior civil aviation official, the
diplomats said.
Also to be blacklisted and banned from business with the EU
is another state-owned enterprise from the aviation sector.
More details were not immediately available. The EU does not
comment publicly on ongoing preparations for sanctions.
Lukashenko said last week the journalist pulled off the
plane had been plotting a rebellion, and he accused the West of
waging a hybrid war against him.
Since cracking down on pro-democracy protests last year, he
has withstood three previous rounds of EU sanctions and
comparable U.S. measures - mainly blacklists that bar officials
from travelling to or doing business in Europe and the United
States.
EU foreign ministers said last week that fresh sanctions
would include a fourth round of travel bans and asset freezes
linked to a disputed presidential election in Belarus last
August. The around a dozen names are separate and directly
linked to the Ryanair incident.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott
Editing by John Chalmers and Alison Williams)