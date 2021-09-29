EU to decide on Pfizer booster on Oct. 4 - document

* EMA's opinion on Pfizer booster due on Monday - document
BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The EU's drugs regulator will
decide on Monday whether to approve Pfizer's COVID-19
booster vaccine, but it is unlikely to give precise guidance on
who should receive it, according to an internal document and two
officials.
If the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives its backing for
the jab, the 27-member block would join the United States,
Britain and Israel which have already received the green light
to deploy boosters, even though there is no consensus among
scientists that they are necessary.
"On 4 October the EMA will deliver an opinion on the need
for Pfizer boosters for the general population," EMA's head Emer
Cooke told EU lawmakers in an internal meeting on Tuesday,
according to minutes of the discussion seen by Reuters.
EMA was not immediately available for a comment.
EMA has publicly said it would decide on Pfizer's booster at
the start of October, but has never given a precise date.
More than a dozen EU countries have already started
administering boosters without official EMA backing.
Official approval will provide legal protection to those
countries and may spur others to launch a booster programme to
fight the more infectious Delta variant during the winter
months.
Two EU officials familiar with EMA's decision-making
processes said next week's decision will focus on the booster's
safety and effectiveness, and will be broad in scope, meaning
that it will not indicate precisely which age or risk groups
should receive it.
That would be in line with EMA's decisions on vaccine
boosters for other diseases, such as tetanus.
The approach would also be consistent with EMA's earlier
decisions in the pandemic - for instance it largely left it up
to member states to decide whether to restrict vaccines in the
face of potential side effects.
The broad guidance would allow states to tailor the use of
boosters to their national needs, without risking administering
them beyond the instructions authorised by EMA - which would
increase their legal risks.
In August, EMA said there was not enough data to recommend
using boosters, and the World Health Organization has called for
a halt to boosters until more people around the world have been
vaccinated.
"There is no need of boosters for the general population,
but there is some waning effect, especially for the elderly,"
Cooke told EU legislators, according to minutes of Tuesday's
internal meeting.
The wide guidance could amplify differences across EU
states. Who gets a booster in the region is already fragmented.
In Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic, authorities are
aiming for wider rollouts, whereas in other states only some
more vulnerable people would receive boosters.
The EU Commission has repeatedly warned that different
national policies on vaccines can increase hesitancy.
The EMA's broad approach would also differ from other major
Western countries.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week
recommended the Pfizer booster for those 65 and older, all
people at high risk of severe disease, and others who are
regularly exposed to the virus.
In the United Kingdom, boosters are being given to all
adults aged 50 years or over, healthcare workers, and all those
at high risk from COVID-19 or in close contact with
immuno-suppressed individuals.
MANY SPARE DOSES
Scientists are divided over whether boosters are needed,
because it is not yet completely clear how long protection lasts
in people who have been fully vaccinated, the European Centre
for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC) said.
However, EU states have already bought additional vaccines
for boosters.
They agreed in May to buy at least 900 million doses of the
Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine. This came after the EU
had already secured more than enough shots for its entire
population from Pfizer and other vaccine makers.
Under the contract, EU governments are required to buy the
900 million shots mostly from next year, and could order another
900 million until 2023.
Given that nearly 75% of the EU's adult population has
already been fully vaccinated, most of the additional Pfizer
doses would likely be needed only if administered as boosters.
An alternative would be to donate or sell them to poorer
nations who have not yet got enough doses. Some of the vaccines
could also be deployed on children or be used against potential
new variants. Pfizer has agreed to sell the EU modified shots if
needed.
But the decision on when a new variant may be predominant
and whether the existing vaccine is not effective against it
requires a complex procedure which makes it difficult to force
Pfizer to provide an updated version, two people familiar with
the contract told Reuters.
Pfizer had no comment on the contract with the EU but the
company's boss Albert Bourla has said that it can develop in
less than 100 days updated versions of its COVID-19 vaccine, if
new variants emerged.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio and Emilio
Parodi;Editing by Josephine Mason, Elaine Hardcastle)