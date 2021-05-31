Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU to kick off pandemic plan with 10 bln euro bond issue -French minister

05/31/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron's European Affairs advisor Clement Beaune leaves the Elysee palace in Paris

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - The European Union plans to kick off its 750 billion euro ($917 billion) pandemic recovery package with an initial 10 billion euro bond issue, France's junior minister for European affairs, Clement Beaune, said on Monday.

In an interview with French financial daily Les Echos, Beaune also said that more than 100 billion euros would be injected into the European economy from this year.

Beaune said the European Commission would launch the debt issuance process on June 1 by calling on big European and international banks, and the securities would be issued in June.

"The market appetite should be very major and the interest rates very favorable," he told Les Echos.

Asked whether the new bonds would be called corona-bonds, he said "let's avoid this radioactive term," and added that with the recovery package an embryonic European Union treasury was taking shape.

Proceeds of the issue would be spent from July onwards and by the end of the year Europe will inject more than 100 billion euros into its economy to finance the recovery of its member states, he said.

Asked about a G7 initiative for a minimum corporate tax rate of 15%, he said that within the European Union, Ireland was the most hostile to the principle of a minimum tax and taxation of internet companies, and to a lesser degree Cyprus and Malta.

He added that the Netherlands was not opposed to the principle but will be demanding about its implementation.

"The European Union is blocked because of the unanimity rule. When there is a legal blockage, we need a political battle ... given the U.S. position and the global agreement that we hope for in July, this will put a lot of political pressure on the reticent member states," he said. (Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Giles Elgood, David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08pMEDIA STATEMENT : JBS USA Cybersecurity Attack
GL
03:01pCyberpunk maker reports slump in quarterly profit amid Playstation delisting
RE
02:46pNORONT RESOURCES  : Australia's Wyloo promises metals hub in bid for Canada's Noront
RE
02:43pEU to kick off pandemic plan with 10 bln euro bond issue -French minister
RE
02:22pOil up, near $70 a barrel as demand outlook improves
RE
02:16pEven after U.S. shift, opponents resist COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver
RE
01:47pIndian court orders COVID-related audit of Renault-Nissan plant
RE
01:34pItaly takes back motorways as Atlantia investors approve sale
RE
12:58pBANK OF CANADA  : COVID-19 and Implications for Automation
PU
12:56pDispute over A350 paint job threatens Airbus deliveries to Qatar -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Advanced Micro Devices, AstraZeneca, Bodycote, Medtronic, Ulta Beauty...
2NORDEX SE : NORDEX : around the World – France!
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decre..
5Canadian telecoms regulator's latest ruling spells 'dark period' for smaller operators

HOT NEWS