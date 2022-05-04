Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU to lay out new sanctions on Russia, targeting oil imports

05/04/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Commission College meeting in Brussels

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union's chief executive will on Wednesday announce a phased oil embargo on Russia for waging war in Ukraine, as well as hitting more Russian banks with sanctions, in the bloc's latest effort to isolate Moscow.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is due to announce the measures, which must still be agreed by EU governments, after 0630 GMT in an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The Commission's proposed measures against Russia, which attacked Ukraine by land, sea and air on Feb. 24, are likely to include phasing out supplies of Russian crude oil within six months, sources said.

As well as oil, the sixth round of sanctions would also affect Sberbank, Russia's top lender, diplomats told Reuters, adding it to several banks that have already been excluded from the SWIFT messaging system.

If agreed, the sanctions would mark a watershed for the 27 countries long dependent on Russian energy. There would still be exemptions for some countries, including Hungary and Slovakia, and natural gas has yet to be targeted with sanctions.

Its ban has not yet been properly discussed at EU level because of the bloc's reliance on it.

(This story refiles to change day to Wednesday in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Robin Emmott, John Chalmers, Sabine Siebold)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58aPakistan's new cenbank governor Murtaza Syed is former deputy governor
RE
02:56aEU to ban three Russian state-owned broadcasters - von der Leyen
RE
02:56aFrance's Socialists and hard-left LFI agree alliance in principle for June parliament vote
RE
02:55aAustralia shares end choppy session lower ahead of U.S. Fed meet outcome
RE
02:53aMARKETMIND : 1%, 2%, 3%..
RE
02:51aRyanair load factor tops 90% for first time since COVID-19 began
RE
02:50aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:47aEU to lay out new sanctions on Russia, targeting oil imports
RE
02:47aBritain's WPD pays $19 million for 'failing vulnerable customers', regulator says
RE
02:46aBritain's Boohoo sees tough year ahead as profit falls 28%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's ANZ sees bigger margins on rising rates, cash profit grows
2Starbucks misses sales estimates on China COVID curbs, suspends guidanc..
3Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
4TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
5Equinor posts record $18 billion profit as gas prices soar in Europe

HOT NEWS