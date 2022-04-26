EU to move away from emergency phase of COVID pandemic - document

BRUSSELS, April 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission is
set to say the EU has entered a new post-emergency phase of the
pandemic in which testing should be targeted and monitoring of
COVID-19 cases should be similar to sample-based flu
surveillance, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.
The shift comes amid a gradual drop of cases and a fall in
the number of deaths linked to COVID-19, thanks to the spread of
the less virulent Omicron variant and the immunisation of over
70% of the EU population, with half of the population having
received also a booster shot.
"This Communication puts forward an approach for the
management of the pandemic in the coming months, moving from
emergency to a more sustainable mode," the EU draft document
says.
The Commission had no comment.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is in charge of
declaring a pandemic and the end of it, a move that has vast
legal implications for a large variety of sectors, including
insurers and vaccine makers. The U.N. agency has said the
pandemic is not over.
The EU's document is non-binding and comes with clear
warnings that "COVID-19 is here to stay", likely with the
emergence of new variants, and therefore "vigilance and
preparedness remain essential."
The draft document, prepared by Health Commissioner Stella
Kyriakides and set to be adopted on Wednesday, warns that new
surges are possible and recommends EU governments keep up their
guard and be ready to return to emergency measures if needed.
However, it also acknowledges that a new phase has started
and that a new approach is needed to monitor the pandemic.
That means that mass testing, whereby people with symptoms
and their contacts must undergo a test, has been already dropped
in some EU states, in stark contrast with policies currently
applied in China where large cities are subjected to lockdowns
and regular mass testing after the detection of few cases.
SURVEILLANCE
The Commission recognizes this shift and encourages the
introduction of more sophisticated ways of detecting outbreaks.
"Targeted diagnostic testing should be put in place," the
draft document says, noting that priority groups should include
people in outbreak settings, those at risk of developing severe
COVID-19 and medical staff and others who are in regular contact
with vulnerable populations.
Surveillance of the virus should also be adapted, with an
increased focus on genomic sequencing to spot possible new
variants, and less attention on mass reporting of cases.
"The objective of surveillance should no longer be based on
the identification and reporting of all cases, but rather on
obtaining reliable estimates of the intensity of community
transmission, of the impact of severe disease and on vaccine
effectiveness," the document says.
It suggests establishing a surveillance system similar to
that used to monitor seasonal flu, in which a limited number of
selected healthcare providers collect and share relevant data.
Vaccines continue to remain essential in the fight against
COVID-19, the document says, recommending states consider
strategies to boost vaccination among children aged five and
over before the start of next school year.
