Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EU to propose banks offer mandatory 'instant payments' in euros

10/25/2022 | 06:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks in the euro zone would be required to provide 'instant payments' in the single currency 24/7 under draft European Union rules seen by Reuters.

The EU wants to modernise payments so that money can be transferred from one account to another in seconds, at any time of the day or night, compared with existing card payments and direct deposits which can take up to several business days.

The new rules form part of the bloc's policy of "fostering the development of competitive home-grown and pan-European market-based payments solutions" in a region where U.S. duo Mastercard and Visa dominate cross-border retail payments.

There is already infrastructure in the euro area for instant payments (IP), but take up has been slow, with only 11% of euro credit transfers in the form of IP at the end of last year, the European Commission says in a draft instant payments law.

"Payment service providers (PSPs) that provide credit transfers in euro will be required to offer the service of sending and receiving IPs in euro. The requirement would cover 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," the draft said.

The finalised draft law is due to be published on Wednesday, with EU states and the European Parliament having the final say, meaning further changes are likely.

The draft sets out a mandatory deadline for PSPs to receive instant payments in euros in the euro area six months after the new rules come into force. They would have to be able to send euro denominated instant payments within a year.

Banks outside the euro area would have longer to comply.

A cross-border euro IP should be priced at the same or a lower level than a corresponding regular cross-border euro credit transfer, the draft law proposes.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.08% 0.6398 Delayed Quote.1.13%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.50% 1.14976 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.07% 0.738144 Delayed Quote.6.73%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.28% 0.012254 Delayed Quote.4.19%
IPS CO., LTD. 1.31% 776 Delayed Quote.0.39%
MASTERCARD, INC. 1.07% 305.6 Delayed Quote.-14.95%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.21% 1.01424 Delayed Quote.15.32%
Latest news "Economy"
06:55a3M lowers full-year forecast on dollar impact
RE
06:54aRussia says its forces repelled Ukrainian attack in Kherson region
RE
06:54aFutures edge lower as earnings flood in
RE
06:54aRishi Sunak says he will fix problems, tackle economic crisis as UK PM
RE
06:52aSpain antitrust watchdog fines Merck 39 million euros in contraceptives case
RE
06:51aHalliburton profit rises as higher oil prices spark drilling demand
RE
06:50aMaroc Telecom reports $415 million profit up to end of September
RE
06:48aSunak takes office as new British PM
RE
06:48aSouth Africa's Transnet sticks to coal delivery target despite strike impact
RE
06:47aSouth African designer revives family history in new collection
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Air Liquide 3Q Sales Beat Expectations Amid Growth Across Business
2China's yuan weakens to near 15-year low in aftermath of party congress
3Japan's super-long bond yields change course on bargain buying
4HSBC Q3 pretax profit falls 42% on impairments
5AstraZeneca's Fasenra Treatment Passed One of Two Endpoints in Trial

HOT NEWS