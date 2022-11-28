Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EU to propose boosting recycled content and reuse of packaging

11/28/2022 | 07:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Crushed plastic bottles are seen at a recycling centre in Paris

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission is set to announce this week proposals to reduce packaging waste with new targets for recycled content in plastic drinks bottles and for the reuse of take-away cups and of packages used for online deliveries.

The revision of the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive will seek to push towards an EU goal of ensuring all packaging is reusable or recyclable by 2030 and contributes towards reducing the bloc's carbon footprint to zero by 2050.

The proposal highlights that some 40% of plastics and 50% of paper consumed in the European Union is for packaging, according to a draft seen by Reuters, and that packaging as a whole makes up 36% of municipal solid waste.

The proposal, which could still be changed, retains recycling targets of 65% by 2025 and 70% by 2030 from the directive's last update in 2018.

However, it introduces new targets for recycled content in a variety of plastic packaging.

For 2030, these would be 30% for plastic drinks bottles and for contact sensitive packaging such as food wrapping made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET), 10% for contact sensitive packaging not made from PET an 35% for other plastic packaging.

By 2040, these would rise to 50% for contact sensitive packaging and 65% for other packaging, including drinks bottles.

It also sets 2030 and 2040 targets for packaging reuse.

For take-away drinks cups they are respectively 20% and 80%, for beer and soft drinks containers 10% and 25% and for packaging used for non-food online deliveries 10% and 50%.

Companies using such packaging would have to set up or joint systems to ensure reuse.

The proposal, likely to be presented on Wednesday, will need approval from the European Parliament and the European Council, the group of the 27 EU governments, to enter law and will probably be subject to some revisions.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:23pRolls-Royce successfully tests hydrogen-powered jet engine
RE
12:19pCaroline Cayeux quits French government, to be replaced by Dominique Faure
RE
12:17pMajor mines consulted on Ghana order to sell 20% of gold to central bank - governor
RE
12:17pGhana central bank governor: details of gold purchasing scheme…
RE
12:15pGhana central bank governor: major mines were consulted on gold…
RE
12:13pEU to propose boosting recycled content and reuse of packaging
RE
12:08pGerman yields rise as markets weigh impact of China protests
RE
12:06pSpain's Bankinter will challenge bank tax proposal in court, CEO says
RE
12:05pJapan PM wants defence spending to double to 2% of GDP to counter China
RE
12:05pHut 8 Mining Seeks Mediation with Third-Party Energy Supplier in Ontario
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: 100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wr..
2AB INBEV : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
3China calls for ambitious, pragmatic biodiversity deal
4Take Five: Everything to play for
5Italy applies 50% windfall tax on energy companies' extra income

HOT NEWS