Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU to propose joint gas buying in response to high energy prices - document

12/13/2021 | 06:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A specialist works in the main incoming gas station of Latvijas Gaze's underground gas storage facility in Incukalns

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose a system for EU countries to jointly procure gas to form strategic reserves of the fuel, a measure drawn up in response to soaring energy prices, according to a document shared with countries ahead of a summit this week.

European gas prices surged to record highs in October amid tight supplies and high demand from global economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices retreated from those peaks but have crept back up in recent weeks amid cold winter weather and lower than expected imports from Russia.

Soaring energy prices left governments scrambling to use subsidies and tax breaks to shield consumers from high bills, and prompted calls from some countries for an EU system of joint gas buying.

A proposal to update EU gas market rules, which the Commission is due to publish on Wednesday, would set up such a system.

"The proposals will include an enabling framework for the joint procurement of gas strategic stocks by regulated entities on a voluntary basis," the Commission said in a document circulated to countries ahead of an EU leaders summit on Thursday, and seen by Reuters.

The system will "contribute to EU coordinated measures in case of Union wide emergency", it said.

The document did not confirm how the system of joint procurement would work in practice, but said it was part of a push from Brussels to strengthen EU gas storage systems.

"Member States, through joint cooperation at regional level, should be able to rely on storage in other countries in case of needs," the document said.

Storage would become part of EU countries' assessments of their gas supply security risks, including risks related to foreign ownership of storage infrastructure, the document said.

Lower than expected volumes from Russia have led some EU countries and lawmakers to call for a probe into whether Gazprom has withheld supply to push up European gas prices in recent months.

The company has said it meets all its contracted supply obligations, while its major customers have said they have not asked for additional supplies.

Gas imports from Russia to the EU in October-November were 25% lower than in the same period of 2020, while Gazprom-owned storage in the EU is "significantly lower" than last year, the EU document said.

Brussels has said the long-term solution to high fossil fuel prices is to transition faster to locally-produced renewable energy, as planned under the EU's climate change targets.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, additional reporting by Susanna Twidale, Vladimir Soldatkin)

By Kate Abnett


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT -0.82% 518.9 End-of-day quote.63.72%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.05% 73.3284 Delayed Quote.1.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29aFed to pivot on inflation fears in the face of another uncertain year
RE
06:29aFrance says China needs to do more in the field of fair competition
RE
06:27aVP Harris secures new investment from companies like Pepsico, Cargill for Central America strategy
RE
06:27aRising inventories and dollar strength weigh on copper
RE
06:25aFTSE Flat, Sterling Falls Vs Dollar Amid Omicron Fears
DJ
06:24aU.s. crude oil futures turn negative, trading at $71.48 a barrel
RE
06:24aBrent crude oil futures turn negative, trading at $74.96 a barrel
RE
06:22aAround 50 NatWest branches, 'bags of cash' involved in laundering case - FCA
RE
06:20aEU to propose joint gas buying in response to high energy prices - document
RE
06:15aNorway to tighten COVID-19 restrictions, PM says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks on firm ground as markets brace for central bank loaded week
2Libor limbers up for 'Y2K' walk into a $265 trillion sunset
3Investors shrug off Boris' warning
4DAIMLER TRUCK : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
5New double act reinforces Ortega family grip on Inditex

HOT NEWS