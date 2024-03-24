March 24 (Reuters) - The European Union plans to provide up to 164.5 million euros ($177.74 million) over three years to Tunisian security forces, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Brussels pledged 105 million euros of migration-related funding to Tunisia in an deal signed last year, much of which has not yet been disbursed, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

EU will overall spend much more on migration under different funding streams over the next three years, with about two-thirds of a projected 278 million euros for security and border management, the FT reported.

EU funded programmes involving Tunisian security forces include a training academy for the country's national maritime guard, implemented with German federal police, the report said, adding that EU funds will pay for equipment including radars and boats for the national guard, as well as land border posts.

The EU did not immediately respond to a Reuters request outside regular business hours. Tunisian authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

Earlier this month, the European Union disbursed 150 million euros to Tunisia as budget support for financial stability and economic reforms.

($1 = 0.9255 euros) (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)