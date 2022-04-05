EU to raise 6 billion euros from 20-year green bond, say lead managers

The green bond will fund member states' environmentally friendly projects that are part of the bloc's COVID-19 recovery fund.

The bond, due on Feb. 4, 2043, has seen over 57 billion euros of investor demand and will pay a spread of 9 basis points over the mid-swap level, the lead managers said, down from around 11 basis points when the sale started.

It will be the EU's second green bond following a debut issue last October that saw record demand and raised a record amount.

The EU hired BofA, Citi, Credit Agricole, Danske Bank and JPMorgan for the sale, the memos said.

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

