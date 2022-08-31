Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU to restrict travel rules for Russians, split on how far to go

08/31/2022 | 04:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell speaks on the tensions between the neighbouring Western Balkan nations, in Brussels

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The EU's foreign policy chief on Wednesday urged bickering nations to settle their differences on restricting travel for Russian citizens, and said Europe must remain united in its defiance of Moscow six months after the invasion of Ukraine.

Josep Borrell made his warning as foreign ministers of the European Union gathered in Prague for a second day of talks, where they were expected to agree in principle on suspending a visa facilitation agreement with Moscow.

That step would make Russians wait longer, and pay more, for visas for travel to EU countries.

But the 27 member states were stubbornly divided on whether they should go further and impose a blanket tourism ban, despite repeated call from Ukraine to make ordinary Russians pay for the invasion.

Some EU states have already restricted entry for Russians. Eastern and Nordic countries are pushing for an outright ban, while Germany and France have warned their peers it would be counter-productive.

"We will have to reach an agreement and a political decision," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived at the Prague meeting.

"I will be working for unity... We cannot afford to appear disunited in such an important thing, which is the people-to-people relations, between the Russian society and the European people."

EASTERN STATES MAY IMPOSE BAN

Some eastern states have said they will press ahead with a visa ban themselves if there is no agreement.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said a travel ban was necessary. "The timing is crucial, and loss of time is paid with blood of Ukrainians," he said.

"We are communicating with the countries in our region, and I think it's our national competence under the principle of national security to decide the issues of entry to our soil."

Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have written a joint statement asking the European Commission to propose measures to "decisively decrease the flow of Russian citizens into the European Union and the Schengen area," the Financial Times reported.

"Until such measures are in place on the EU level, we will consider setting up temporary measures on the national level," the FT quoted them as saying.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also pushed for tougher measures, saying, in a statement emailed to Reuters: "A visa ban for Russian tourists and some other categories will be an appropriate response to Russia's genocidal war of aggression in the heart of Europe supported by an overwhelming majority of Russian citizens."

But the tone in Prague, overall, was to try and agree a common position.

"I think it is the most effective if we can make decisions together between all European countries," said Finland's foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned against divisions on the matter. "We can be strong together, but only if we think European and not if we draw back into nationalist snail shells," she said.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, Sabine Siebold, Jan Lopatka, Jason Hovet; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by John Chalmers)

By Robert Muller and Sabine Siebold


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50aBank of china says increased mortgage lending in h1 to support h…
RE
04:50aAid groups in Pakistan seek easing of restrictions on food imports from India
RE
04:49aHong Kong July retail sales jump 4.1%, snapping two months of decline
RE
04:43aMourners mark Princess Diana's death in Paris, 25 years on
RE
04:39aEU to restrict travel rules for Russians, split on how far to go
RE
04:39aFTSE 100 Falls as Rate Rise Bets Weigh
DJ
04:36aChina construction bank says mortgage npl ratio at 0.25% at end-…
RE
04:34aChina construction bank says property npl ratio at 2.98% at end-…
RE
04:31aChina's Netease to buy french video games maker Quantic Dream
RE
04:30aRate fears knock stocks as Russia switches off gas tap
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
2BYD Co. Shares Slide After Warren Buffett's Stake Sale
3Asia continues global stock slump as Fed tightening fears flare
4China's August factory activity contracts for second month - official P..
5Toyota Tsusho : Further Investment on the Automotive Battery Factory in..

HOT NEWS