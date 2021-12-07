EU travel curbs needed till more known about Omicron -Germany's Spahn

BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Germany's outgoing health
minister said on Tuesday that travel curbs that limit arrivals
to the European Union are important until more is known about
the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Late in November, EU states agreed to impose travel
restrictions on seven southern African countries after they
reported several cases of the Omicron variant, which is
considered highly infectious.
"Until we know more, we need to be careful and so travel
restrictions are important to keep the entry in Europe and
Germany as low as possible," Jens Spahn told reporters as he
arrived for a meeting of EU health ministers in Brussels.
EU sources said on Monday there was no immediate plan to
ease the restrictions, quashing a media report that cited a
diplomat saying this could be the case.
Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, EU Health Commissioner Stella
Kyriakides said: "We are facing a very challenging
epidemiological situation in all members states with the
COVID-19 pandemic, made especially challenging with the
appearance of the Omicron variant."
She said she would urge ministers to step up vaccinations
and, when necessary, to promote other non-pharmaceutical
measures, such as requiring the wearing of masks and social
distancing.
Malta's health minister, Christopher Fearne, told reporters
before the meeting he wanted pharmaceutical companies to produce
a modified version of their vaccines in less than 100 days.
Pfizer and BionTech, the main suppliers
of COVID-19 vaccines to the EU, have said they would need 100
days.
"A hundred days is possibly too long for us to wait for a
modified vaccine," Fearne said, noting however that at the
moment there is no certainty that the Omicron variant will
require an adapted vaccine, the assumption being that boosters
may be enough to tackle the new mutation.
