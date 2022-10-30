EU urges Russia to revoke Ukraine Black Sea grain deal suspension

*
Russia says move a response to Ukraine attack on ships
July agreement allowed grain exports from Ukraine
Biden says 'outrageous' move will increase starvation
Moscow scolds U.S. reaction
Kyiv accuses Russia of planning the move well ahead
KYIV, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The European Union on Sunday
called on Russia to reverse its decision to pull out of a
U.N.-brokered grain deal, a move that undermined efforts to
ease a global food crisis, and that Ukraine said Moscow had
planned well in advance.
Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea deal on
Saturday, effectively cutting shipments from Ukraine, one of the
world's top grain exporters, in response to what it called a
major Ukrainian drone attack earlier in the day on its fleet
near the port of Sevastopol in Russian-annexed Crimea.
"Russia's decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea
deal puts at risk the main export route of much needed grain and
fertilisers to address the global food crisis caused by its war
against Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on
Twitter.
"The EU urges Russia to (reverse) its decision."
On Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden called the move
"purely outrageous", saying it would increase starvation, while
Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Moscow of weaponising
food. On Sunday, Russia's ambassador to Washington, snapped
back, saying the U.S. response was "outrageous" and made false
assertions about Moscow's move.
Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine attacked the Black
Sea Fleet near Sevastopol with 16 drones early on Saturday, and
that British navy "specialists" had helped coordinate what it
called a terrorist attack.
Russia said it had repelled the attack but that the ships
targeted were involved in ensuring the grain corridor out of
Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Moscow used
the explosions 220 kilometres (137 miles) away from the grain
corridor as a "false pretext" for a long-intended move.
"Russia has planned this well in advance," Kuleba said on
Twitter. "Russia took the decision to resume its hunger games
long ago and now tries to justify it," he said, without offering
any evidence.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff accused
Russia on Saturday of inventing attacks on its own facilities.
Kyiv often accuses Russia of using the Black Sea Fleet to
fire cruise missiles at Ukrainian civilian targets, a charge
supported by some military analysts, who say that makes the
fleet a legitimate military target.
Moscow also accused British navy personnel of blowing up the
Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, a claim that London said
was false and designed to distract from Russian military
failures in Ukraine.
Russia's departure from the grain deal marks a new
development in an eight-month war that began with Russia's
invasion in February and that has recently been dominated by a
Ukrainian counteroffensive and Russian drone and missile attacks
that have destroyed more than 30% of Ukraine's generating
capacity and hit populated areas.
Each side has accused the other of being prepared to
detonate radioactive bombs.
Zelenskiy called for a strong response from the United
Nations and Group of 20 (G20) major economies to what he called
Russia's nonsensical move on the grain deal.
"This is a completely transparent attempt by Russia to
return to the threat of large-scale famine for Africa, for
Asia," Zelenskiy said in a video address on Saturday, adding
that Russia should be kicked out of the G20.
'HUNGER GAMES'
The grain deal had restarted shipments from Ukraine,
allowing sales on world markets, targeting the pre-war level of
5 million metric tonnes exported from Ukraine each month.
More than 9 million tonnes of corn, wheat, sunflower
products, barley, rapeseed and soy have been exported under the
July 22 deal.
But ahead of its Nov. 19 expiry, Russia had repeatedly said
that there were serious problems with it. Ukraine complained
Moscow had blocked almost 200 ships from picking up grain
cargoes.
When the agreement was signed, the U.N. World Food Programme
said some 47 million people were suffering "acute hunger" as the
war halted Ukrainian shipments, causing global food shortages
and sending prices soaring.
The deal ensured safe passage in and out of Odesa and two
other Ukrainian ports in what an official called a "de facto
ceasefire" for the ships and facilities covered.
Russia told U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on
Saturday in a letter, seen by Reuters, that it was suspending
the deal for an "indefinite term" because it could not
"guarantee safety of civilian ships" travelling under the pact.
Moscow asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on Monday to
discuss the Sevastopol attack, Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry
Polyanskiy wrote on Twitter.
More than 10 outbound and inbound vessels waited to enter
the humanitarian corridor on Saturday and there was no agreement
for the movement of vessels on Sunday, Amir Abdulla, the U.N.
coordinator for the deal, said on Saturday.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Reuters bureaus
Writing by William Mallard, Guy Faulconbridge and Tomasz
Janowski
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Frances Kerry)