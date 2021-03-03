Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU vows legal response as UK moves unilaterally on Northern Ireland

03/03/2021 | 01:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis is seen outside Downing Street in London

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal.

Since it left the EU last year, Britain's relations with the bloc have soured, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith in relation to part of their trade agreement that covers goods movements to Northern Ireland.

The British government extended a grace period for some checks on agricultural and food products imported by retailers to Northern Ireland until Oct. 1 in a move it said was necessary to ensure the free flow of goods to the British region.

In a statement, the European Union expressed "strong concerns" at a move it said amounted to a violation of the substantive provisions of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the most contentious part of Britain's divorce deal with the EU.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic was later on Wednesday due to hold a call with David Frost, the British minister responsible for ties with the EU.

"In his phone call later today ... Sefcovic will inform him that the European Commission will respond to these developments in accordance with the legal means established by the Withdrawal Agreement and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement," the statement said.

The fate of Northern Ireland was the most bitterly contested issue during Britain's Brexit negotiations, with London ultimately agreeing to leave the British-ruled province aligned to the EU's single market for goods, requiring checks on some items arriving there from elsewhere in the United Kingdom.

That has already caused difficulty for businesses who say they have had trouble bringing in supplies, and more checks were meant to come into force when a grace period ends on March 31.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated a vow on Wednesday to leave nothing off the table to improve post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland. Shortly afterwards, his Northern Ireland minister, Brandon Lewis, announced the extension of the grace period.

"For supermarkets and their suppliers, as part of the operational plan the UK committed to at the UK-EU Joint Committee on 24 February, the current Scheme for Temporary Agri-food Movements to Northern Ireland (STAMNI) will continue until 1 October," Lewis said in a written statement.

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he had already spoken to Frost to express his regret at the move.

"A unilateral announcement is deeply unhelpful to building the relationship of trust and partnership that is central to the implementation of the Protocol," Coveney said.

Some in Northern Ireland and several leading Brexit supporters want Johnson to scrap the Brexit deal's so-called Northern Ireland protocol.

Johnson said Northern Ireland's place in the UK's market was "rock solid and guaranteed".

"We are making sure that we underscore that with some temporary operational easings in order to protect the market in some areas, such as food supplies, pending further discussions with the EU," Johnson told parliament. "We leave nothing off the table in order to ensure that we get this right."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Elizabeth Piper, John Chalmers, Conor Humphries and Sabine Siebold; editing by Alistair Smout, James Davey, Nick Macfie, Alexandra Hudson)

By Elizabeth Piper and John Chalmers


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55pSTARBOARD TAKES STAKE IN ELANCO, ADDS THREE DIRECTORS TO BOARD : Wsj
RE
01:51pUK extends property sales tax cut, offers mortgage guarantees
RE
01:51pSunak extends top-up to state benefits for low-income households
RE
01:51pSunak gives UK economy a new boost to see out COVID crisis, tax rises ahead
RE
01:47p"No dinosaur" - Carmaker Stellantis steps up electric ambitions
RE
01:45pIreland says unilateral UK move on Northern Ireland 'deeply unhelpful'
RE
01:43pEU vows legal response as UK moves unilaterally on Northern Ireland
RE
01:43pEU to raise strong concerns about UK move on Northern Ireland - Sefcovic
RE
01:38pCERAWEEK-India asks OPEC+ to fulfill promise of price stability -oil min
RE
01:24pJ SAINSBURY  : Britain's Sainsbury's to cut 500 more jobs, shrink office space
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks retreat on jobs data, rising dollar
2Wall Street opens on a mixed note
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
4Rocket shares soar more than 70% as analysts eye 'GameStop-esque' short squeeze
5S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as high-flying tech stocks slide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ