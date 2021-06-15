EU wants faster vaccine production in "age of pandemics"

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - The European Union plans to
boost its early warning system and have a permanent capacity to
produce about 300 million vaccines in the first six months of
any new health emergency, as it prepares for "the age of
pandemics".
The EU executive published on Tuesday a set of new proposals
to strengthen the bloc's ability to react to new crises,
acknowledging that its preparedness and the initial reaction to
the COVID-19 pandemic fell short.
"Scientists tell us that this is the age of pandemics and
that another health crisis can come. We must ensure we are ready
to respond effectively," EU health commissioner Stella
Kyriakides told a news conference.
In the document listing ten lessons learned from the
pandemic, the European Commission said it will launch this year
a new pandemic information gathering system meant to detect new
health risks as soon as possible.
The move is part of a plan to boost global preparedness, but
also to make the EU less reliant on the World Health
Organization (WHO).
The U.N. agency has been criticised for having been too slow
in declaring the pandemic, which first emerged in China at the
end of 2019. The WHO denies this accusation.
Under the plan, the EU also wants to become less dependent
on global supply chains for the production of vaccines.
The bloc aims to have enough "ever-warm" capacity to produce
500–700 million vaccine doses per year, with half to be ready in
the first six months of a pandemic, the EU document says.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU exponentially boosted
its production of new vaccines, but also faced supply problems,
mostly due to drugmakers' cuts and delays in deliveries, large
exports and bottlenecks in the supply chain.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, Editing by
Gabriela Baczynska)