News: Latest News
EU warned against swapping Russian gas for more fossil fuels

05/03/2022 | 10:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the oil refinery of the Lukoil company in Volgograd

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union must avoid locking itself into years of dependence on fossil fuels as it races to replace Russian oil and gas with supplies from other countries, 11 former EU policy chiefs have said in a letter to the bloc's current leadership.

The European Commission will this month unveil plans to end Europe's reliance on Russian energy, which are expected to expand renewable energy faster while encouraging the urgent replacement of Russian gas with alternative supplies.

"Simply diversifying the import of fossil fuels will only serve to maintain EU energy dependence on other countries, many of which do not respect EU values," the former officials said in a letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans, dated Tuesday and seen by Reuters.

Rather than locking in long-term oil and gas reliance, Brussels needs an emergency plan to drastically reduce fossil fuel use in line with climate change goals, the letter said, urging energy savings, massively expanding wind and solar farms, and incentives for businesses to switch to low-carbon technologies and train workers in new green jobs.

The Commission should also provide analysis to support more ambitious targets to expand renewable energy, renovate buildings and phase out polluting cars, which EU countries are currently negotiating, it said. The Commission has said it is analysing a higher renewables target.

Russia supplies 40% of EU gas and 26% of the bloc's oil imports, which power home heating, transport and industries across Europe.

The urgency to replace those fuels was heightened after Moscow cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria last week, raising fears that other countries could be next.

The former officials said new gas supply contracts should have time constraints to avoid locking in decades of emissions, and the Commission should withdraw its proposal to include gas-fuelled energy in the EU's "taxonomy" system for labelling sustainable investments.

The letter's signatories included former EU climate commissioner Connie Hedegaard, former EU commissioner and Director-General of the World Trade Organization Pascal Lamy, and former Italian prime minister Romano Prodi, who was European Commission President in the early 2000s.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett,; Editing by John Chalmers and Ed Osmond)

By Kate Abnett


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS