EU warns against unilateral actions that would endanger Ukraine grain deal

BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The European Union supports
U.N.-led efforts to keep the Ukraine grain deal alive, a
spokesperson said on Saturday, after Moscow announced it was
pulling out of the agreement.
"We ... stress that all parties must refrain from any
unilateral action that would imperil the Black Sea Grain
Initiative which is a critical humanitarian effort that is
clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions
of people around the world," said Nabila Massrali, spokesperson
for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at the European
Commission.
