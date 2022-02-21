Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU warns of sanctions if Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions

02/21/2022 | 01:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European Union Foreign Ministers meet in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union joined calls on Monday for Russia not to annex or recognise breakaway Ukrainian regions, threatening to impose sanctions should Moscow do so.

Ignoring the warnings, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin told France's and Germany's leaders during phone calls on Monday that he planned to sign a decree recognising the two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent entities shortly.

"If there is annexation, there will be sanctions, and if there is recognition, I will put the sanctions on the table and the ministers will decide," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Borrell was speaking before the Kremlin gave a readout of Putin's calls and confirmed he told France's president and Germany's chancellor that he planned to recognise the breakaway regions' independence.

Borrell's wording signalled it may be more difficult for the EU, whose members have different interests and views on how to deal with Moscow, to agree on a joint position, and sanctions, in case of recognition than it would have been for a full-fledged annexation.

"We call on President Putin to respect international law," Borrell said. "We are ready to react with a strong united front in case he should decide" to ignore these calls, he said.

Western countries fear a build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine in recent weeks is a prelude to an invasion, which Moscow denies.

The United States and European allies have said any attack would trigger severe sanctions against Moscow, but Kyiv wants these to be imposed now, its Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in Brussels earlier on Monday.

"We believe that there are good and legitimate reasons to impose at least some of the sanctions now to demonstrate that the European Union is not only talking the talk about sanctions, but is also walking the walk," he said.

Earlier in the day, the EU ministers backed plans announced last month for a 1.2 billion euro financial aid loan package for Ukraine, and also agreed in principle to a long-standing Ukrainian request for a small-scale mission of military instructors to help train officers.

(Additional reporting by Marine Strauss, Bart Meijer and John ChalmersEditing by Timothy Heritage, Gareth Jones, Peter Graff and Angus MacSwan)

By Sabine Siebold and Ingrid Melander


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE -4.33% 14.15 Real-time Quote.-12.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.65% 96.29 Delayed Quote.21.59%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.29% 79.8409 Delayed Quote.2.97%
WTI 0.98% 93.62 Delayed Quote.21.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:01pUK's Johnson scraps COVID restrictions in England
RE
02:00pExplainer-What will Russian recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions mean?
RE
01:58pMali files lawsuit against "illegal" West African monetary sanctions
RE
01:49pAllianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse
RE
01:38pEU warns of sanctions if Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions
RE
01:38pEU warns of sanctions if Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions
RE
01:34pBarclays lines up Anna Cross as first female finance chief - Sky News
RE
01:19pGeorge Floyd restraint seemed 'reasonable,' ex-officer testifies
RE
01:13pPutin may recognize Ukraine's breakaway regions
RE
01:11pDon't create booms and busts with post-Brexit reforms, Bank of England says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3World stocks hit 3-week lows, oil rises on Russia-Ukraine fears
4Hong Kong shares close down as new regulatory rules weigh
5Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

HOT NEWS