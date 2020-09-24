Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU watchdog calls for tax data sharing powers to combat fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 04:33am EDT
Euronext stock exchange's annual conference in Paris

Securities and tax regulators should have new powers to share information for cracking down on fraudulent tax reclaim schemes, the European Union's markets watchdog said on Thursday.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) made the recommendation in its final report to the European Parliament into frauds whereby investors engineer share trades to make bogus tax reclaims from phantom dividends.

The scams have been a focus in Germany, with the country estimating they have cost the state more than 5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in lost tax revenue from such schemes, dubbed Cum/Ex and Cum/Cum.

"While halting these schemes seems to be primarily dependant on changes to tax legislation, ESMA considers that increased cooperation between national competent authorities and tax authorities across the EU would be an important step in identifying and deterring abusive schemes," ESMA Chair Steven Maijoor said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:48aGerman business morale brightens despite coronavirus resurgence
RE
04:46aIraqi oil ministry denies deal to up oil exports
RE
04:45aOne in eight UK workers still on furlough
RE
04:43aGerman business morale brightens despite coronavirus resurgence
RE
04:42aAs COVID surges, UK to unveil new job protection plans
RE
04:37aGermany's Ifo Index Rises in September Despite More Infections -- Update
DJ
04:35aThames Estuary Growth Board sets out criteria for freeport proposals
PU
04:35aThe COVID-19 epidemic deterred around half a million Slovenian residents from traveling
PU
04:35aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : Export of roundwood in 2019 about 28% lower than in 2018
PU
04:33aEU watchdog calls for tax data sharing powers to combat fraud
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
3TESLA, INC. : FACTBOX: Tesla could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
4GOLD : Gold languishes at two-month low as dollar rallies
5CGG : CGG : Commences Second Phase of Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group