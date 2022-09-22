Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU watchdog proposes emergency brake on energy markets

09/22/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Astora natural gas depot in Rehden

LONDON (Reuters) - A temporary brake on gas and electricity derivatives when prices spike could improve the overall functioning of the energy market, the European Union's securities watchdog proposed on Thursday.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said the number of trading halts in energy derivatives has been very low in recent weeks despite rules on circuit breakers already in place and prices' racing higher following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

"It would, therefore, appear useful to consider implementing, on a temporary basis and for energy derivative markets only, a new type of trading halt mechanism," ESMA said in a statement.

The parameters of such a mechanism should be set at the EU level to apply to all platforms that trade energy derivatives, it said.

"We would envisage these mechanisms to trigger halts for a limited period of time only and in exceptional circumstances, for instance, in case of extreme volatility spikes that may lead to disorderly trading conditions," ESMA said.

Such a mechanism would need to be implemented as part of emergency measures tackling the current energy crisis, it added.

ESMA was responding to a call for "concrete plans" from the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, to address issues raised in energy markets by high prices which are forcing governments to offer help to energy companies.

Energy firms sell their output using derivatives markets, requiring them to post "margin" in the form of cash, in practice, to cover positions at clearing houses in case they turn sour.

ESMA said on Thursday it could formally clarify that commercial paper and EU government bonds already qualify as collateral. But it rejected an industry suggestion that EU carbon emission allowances could also be used, given their "high volatility and limited legal protections".

It also had "concerns" about making uncollateralised commercial bank guarantees eligible for use as collateral, and said strict conditions would need to apply.

ESMA said such conditions include a time limit on their use, such as for the winter period when stresses in energy markets are expected to continue.

"ESMA believes that prudential requirements should continue to underpin any such exposures and limit banks' concentration risk, which would then have impact on the practical use of such type of collateral," the watchdog said, referring to banks' putting aside capital to cover risks from guarantees turning sour.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:04pEU watchdog proposes emergency brake on energy markets
RE
02:00pBrokerages jump on report SEC stops short of banning PFOF deals
RE
02:00pFacing calls to resign, World Bank's Malpass changes answer on climate crisis
RE
01:55pMeta says working to fix Instagram outage
RE
01:52pChile estimates foreign debt issuance for 2023 at $12 bln -finance minister
RE
01:52pChile economic contraction will begin to reverse after q1 2023 -…
RE
01:52pChile government confident it will curb inflation earlier than o…
RE
01:52pCHILE : Largest budget increases will be for social protection, s…
RE
01:52pChile estimates foreign debt issuance for 2023 at $12 bln -finan…
RE
01:52pChile sees 2022 fiscal surplus of 2% of gdp -finmin marcel…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. lawmakers pile pressure on big banks over China ties, Taiwan
2UBS to eliminate account balance fees from Oct 1 after SNB hike
3Analyst recommendations: Berkshire Hathaway, CBRE Group, Glencore, MetL..
4Central banks raise rates again as Fed drives global inflation fight
5Japan Exchange : Sep. 22, 2022JPXTSEInformation JPX Commences Carbon Cr..

HOT NEWS