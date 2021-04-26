Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU weighs making transport, building sectors pay for CO2 emissions

04/26/2021 | 09:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, April 26 (Reuters) - Diplomats from European Union countries will this week discuss making the transport and buildings sectors pay for their CO2 emissions, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

The EU agreed last week to cut its net greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030 against 1990 levels - a new target that will require emissions to fall faster in all sectors, from farming to heavy industry.

Now Brussels must design the policies to make the target a reality. For cars and buildings, that looks set to include an emissions trading system (ETS), which forces polluters to buy permits to cover their CO2 emissions.

"This would have to happen gradually, in a manner that does not lead to disruption of these sectors, and does not interfere with the carbon price in the current ETS," the Commission said of the potential policy, in a document shared with EU diplomats who will discuss it this week.

The EU already uses an ETS to curb emissions from power plants and industry.

The new 2030 target will require an extra 10-percentage-point cut in combined emissions from sectors not currently covered by the ETS, compared with the EU's previous climate goal, the document said.

Those sectors include transport, buildings and agriculture. The Commission is considering an ETS for the first two while, separately, EU countries are negotiating farming subsidy reforms to help cut agriculture emissions.

The emissions trading plan will be publicly unveiled in a set of EU climate policy proposals due in June. The Commission is drafting the plans but has yet to confirm details, including which parts of the buildings sector would face a carbon price, or whether CO2 costs would apply directly to carmakers or drivers themselves.

The European Commission said it could not comment on leaked documents, or what future policy proposals might include.

The talks this week will help set the stage for a summit on May 25, where EU leaders will discuss plans to deliver their new 2030 climate goal.

Putting transport and buildings into a new, separate ETS could ensure that the new policy does not affect the CO2 price in the current system.

The price of EU carbon permits has soared in recent months, boosted by the EU's plans to reduce emissions faster, and reached another record high of above 47 euros per tonne of CO2 on Monday. (Reporting by Kate Abnett; Additional reporting by Susanna Twidale. Editing by Pravin Char and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48aExxon retreated from oil trading in pandemic as rivals made fortunes
RE
09:45aCanadian dollar posts 6-week high as focus shifts to Fed decision
RE
09:44aTSX opens higher as tech stocks boost
RE
09:43aOil falls on India's COVID surge, supply increase
RE
09:43aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK  : Auction result Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”) of the Federal Republic of Germany
PU
09:42aSuez Canal hopes for deal on cargo ship, still detained since blocking waterway
RE
09:41aWall Street edges higher at open ahead of big tech earnings
RE
09:41aEU weighs making transport, building sectors pay for CO2 emissions
RE
09:39aBritish Airways CEO says 'great opportunity' for UK-U.S. travel
RE
09:37aWall Street edges higher at open ahead of big tech earnings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin jumps 8%, on course to snap five days of losses
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse downgrades from Buy to Sell
4Stocks slip as investors turn cautious ahead of Fed meeting
5SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : China to launch month-long effort in May to boost consumption

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ