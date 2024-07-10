BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday said it welcomed the one year extension roaming between the European Union and Ukraine has been extended for another year

"In times of war, a phone line is a lifeline, connecting people who sought refuge in Europe to those who stayed on the front", European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said on social media platform X.

It is the fifth extension of a voluntary agreement between 22 European and seven Ukrainian telecommunications operators, ensuring that Ukrainian refugees can stay connected across borders for another twelve months, the Commission said in a statement.

