Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU wheat eases with Chicago as Ukraine, exports assessed

08/03/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Detail view of a wheat field in Perwez

PARIS (Reuters) - Euronext wheat prices fell on Wednesday in step with Chicago futures as progress in resuming maritime grain exports from war-torn Ukraine offset support from brisk international demand, traders said.

December milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled down 1.1% at 323.00 euros ($327.91) a tonne.

The contract had earlier risen to 330.75 euros, before turning lower to approach Tuesday's one-week low of 321.25 euros.

A firmer dollar also weighed on Chicago grain prices. [GRA/]

The first grain vessel to leave a Ukrainian sea port since the start of Russia's invasion was inspected in Turkey on Wednesday before its onward journey to Lebanon, raising hopes for a safe-passage deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations.

A senior Turkish official said three ships could leave Ukrainian ports daily after the first sailing, while Ukraine's infrastructure minister said 17 more ships had been loaded with agricultural produce and were waiting to set sail.

However, traders remained cautious about the scope for large-scale Ukrainian sea trade while Russia's invasion continued and pending the creation of insurance cover for such shipments.

Euronext had earlier in the session extended a rebound from Tuesday's low as a purchase estimated at over 700,000 tonnes by Algeria underscored strong export prospects for European Union wheat.

Tunisia also booked wheat in a tender. [GRA/TEND]

In Germany, physical premiums remained well supported by export demand and slow farmer selling.

Buyers of standard 12% protein wheat for September delivery in Hamburg were offering around 31 euros a tonne over the Euronext December contract but with few sales offers seen in the market.

"Much export demand looks likely to be met by Europe for the coming weeks despite the start of Ukrainian sea shipments," one German trader said. [GRA/TEND]

In France, recent sales to Pakistan reported by traders were expected to contribute to another busy loading programme this month after an unusually brisk start to the season in July.

Port data also showed a vessel due to call in France to load barley for Iran, the third such shipment since June in what traders say reflects a partial shift in barley exports away from China.

($1 = 0.9850 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.15% 17.96178 Delayed Quote.34.40%
VESSEL CO., LTD. 5.26% 7810 End-of-day quote.120.00%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -31.40% 794 End-of-day quote.3.02%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:47pOccidental sticks to oil production forecast despite Permian cuts
RE
02:47pPeru sol currency moves 0.33% to close at 3.9090/3.9130 soles pe…
RE
02:47pPeru's central bank places currency swap of 900 mln soles…
RE
02:47pWall Street rallies, Treasury yields rise on strong economic data, Fed resolve
RE
02:39pFed officials beat inflation drum; 50-basis-point rate hike 'reasonable' next month
RE
02:22pNasdaq hits three-month high as PayPal fuels optimism
RE
02:09pExxon in talks with unnamed party for Sakhalin-1 transition - filing
RE
01:58pAzerbaijan demands withdrawal of Armenian troops around Nagorno-Karabakh, fighting rages
RE
01:52pEU wheat eases with Chicago as Ukraine, exports assessed
RE
01:52pLebanon clears ship accused of carrying stolen Ukrainian grain for departure
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter queries banks on Musk's attempts to undermine $44 billion deal
2Maersk CEO sees Q3 in line with Q2, weakening market in Q4
3BMW Shares Drop After Flagging 2nd Half Challenges
4JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5China stocks extend losses as cautious investors monitor Sino-U.S. rela..

HOT NEWS