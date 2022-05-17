Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU won't relax green goals because of Ukraine war - Dombrovskis

05/17/2022 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis speaks during an interview with Reuters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is not planning to relax its ambitious goal of moving away from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday.

Because Russia is the main supplier of gas, oil and coal to the EU, the war in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions imposed on Russia have caused a sharp spike in prices.

This prompted some countries to call for a relaxation of EU plans to phase out use of coal, whose combustion is very carbon-intensive, to help keep overall energy prices down during the transition period.

The 27-nation EU wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050 - a plan that entails the closure of coal-powered plants.

"Despite the war we are not now resetting our green transition targets, we are sticking to the green transition targets," Dombrovskis told the Brussels Economic Forum.

"Moving away from Russian fuels will at the end of the day mean moving away from all fossil fuels," he said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:51aELON MUSK : Musk links deal progress on proof of spam bot share on Twitter
RE
06:48aS.AFRICAN RETAILER PICK N PAY TO CUT OVER $186 MILLION IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS : Ceo
RE
06:48aFrance's Engie to pay Russia's Gazprom in euros this month
RE
06:47aPennsylvania, North Carolina midterm primaries latest test of Trump's sway
RE
06:47aShopee-owner Sea tops revenue estimates on e-commerce strength
RE
06:46aRussia says fertiliser producers want to ship potash
RE
06:45aGold firms in narrow range as dollar backs off highs
RE
06:45aInvestors rush to cash as growth optimism hits record low - BofA
RE
06:44aEU won't relax green goals because of Ukraine war - Dombrovskis
RE
06:43aIndia's Bharti Airtel beats quarterly profit estimates on tariff hike
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Musk links deal progress on proof of spam bot share on Twitter
3UNICREDIT SPA : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
4Third Point's Loeb turns back on Disney, cools on Amazon in first quart..
5Marketmind: Apocalypse now?

HOT NEWS